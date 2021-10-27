Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021 | Last Update : 04:42 PM IST

  Sports   Cricket  27 Oct 2021  ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli drops one spot to fifth, KL Rahul slips to eighth
Sports, Cricket

ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli drops one spot to fifth, KL Rahul slips to eighth

ANI
Published : Oct 27, 2021, 3:12 pm IST
Updated : Oct 27, 2021, 3:12 pm IST

India skipper Virat Kohli has dropped down to the fifth spot while KL Rahul has also slipped to the eighth position in the rankings

India skipper Virat Kohli. (AP Photo)
 India skipper Virat Kohli. (AP Photo)

Dubai: South Africa batter Aiden Markram and Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan have attained career-best positions in the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings after their fine starts to the Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Markram, who struck 40 and 51 not out against Australia and the West Indies, respectively, has gained eight slots to reach the third position, only behind Dawid Malan and Babar Azam. His previous best was ninth place last month and he now averages nearly 40 with a strike rate of 147.29 in his career.

 

Rizwan is up to the fourth place, two better than the sixth he reached in July, following up his 79 not out against India with a score of 33 in their second match against New Zealand on Tuesday.

India skipper Virat Kohli has dropped down to the fifth spot while KL Rahul has also slipped to the eighth position in the rankings.

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz has risen nine places to a career-best 12th position after notching up 46 against Scotland while Bangladesh opener Mohammad Naim has moved up 11 places to a career-best 13th position after his 52-ball 62 against Sri Lanka.

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus is up to joint-37th position after helping his side into the Super 12s.

 

The top nine names in the bowlers' list are all slow bowlers with Bangladesh spinner Mahedi Hasan's consistent economical bowling lifting him nine places to a career-best 12th position.

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, who starred in their memorable 10-wicket win over India with a haul of three for 31, is up 11 places to 12th position, just two off his career-best. Harris Rauf, whose four for 22 against New Zealand helped them register a second consecutive win, has gained 34 slots to reach a career-best 17th position.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan has regained the top spot among all-rounders after a fine start to the World Cup.

 

Tags: icc t20 rankings, icc rankings, virat kohli, kl rahul
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai

Latest From Sports

Former Indian captain and cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni was another. His management firm Rhiti Sports placed the bid which was dismissed at the technical stage, for fronting for an industrialist whose relatives already own an IPL franchise. — DC Image

Auction of two IPL teams fetches Rs 12,715 cr for BCCI

Team India was restrcited to 151/7 in 20 overs. (Photo: Twitter/@BCCI)

Will Rohit Sharma be dropped from the team? Here's Virat Kohli's answer

A 7400 sq.ft. big 'rangoli' of Indian cricketers on the eve of India vs Pakistan cricket match at ICC Men's T20 World Cup, in Indore. (Photo: PTI)

Indore artists make rangoli to cheer team India in T20 World Cup

The High Court, in its judgement of April 6, had set aside an order of a Hyderabad civil court to suspend the decision of the apex council of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) to appoint Justice Verma as Ombudsman-cum-Ethics Officer of the HCA. — PTI

Row over Ombudsman: SC irked over functioning of Hyderabad Cricket Association, favours inquiry

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham