ICC World Cup 2019: IND VS WI LIVE; India win toss, elect to bat first

THE ASIAN AGE. | CHETAN NAYAK
Published : Jun 27, 2019, 12:19 pm IST
Updated : Jun 27, 2019, 2:48 pm IST

India remains the only unbeaten team in the tournament, can West Indies play spoilsport?

 India vs West Indies (Photo: Cricket world cup/Twitter)

Mumbai:

LIVE UPDATES:

Toss: India win the toss, elect to bat first

Did you know:

Virat Kohli just 37 runs away from this massive world record

Of the eight times India have met West Indies in world cup matches, India have won five games.

West Indies haven't beaten India in a World Cup game since 1992.

Rohit Sharma 2 sixes away from beating MS Dhoni’s record

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 3 pm IST on Thursday. (June 27)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Stadium, Manchester.

Live Telecast:

Star India has acquired the rights of telecasting the tournament, and the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports Channels.

The match can be viewed live on Hotstar as well.

Pre-Match Analysis

India remains the only unbeaten team in the tournament after Pakistan defeated New Zealand on Wednesday. India faced a tough time after last position Afghanistan ripped India’s openers and exposed the flaws in the team’s middle order.

India arguably has the strongest bowling team in the tournament with Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Kuldeep Yadav. The team is also spoilt for choice between pacers Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. India will however, look to fix the issues with their batting side in today’s game, and it remains to see if the team will continue with Vijay Shnakar going fourth in the batting order.

West Indies have had a bad campaign, winning just one of their six matches, and standing at number eight on the points table. Though the chance of them making it to the semi-finals are very, very slim, they certainly cannot be considered pushovers.

The team had perhaps their best performance of the tournament in their last game against then table-leaders New Zealand. An excellent performance by Carlos Brathwaite and Sheldon Cottrell almost won West Indies the game, who unfortunately lost by just five runs.

SQUADS:

India: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(C), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(WK), Dinesh Karthik, Lokesh Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Ambris, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder (C), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shai Hope (WK), Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell

Playing XI:

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

 

 

