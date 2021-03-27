Saturday, Mar 27, 2021 | Last Update : 02:26 PM IST

  Sports   Cricket  27 Mar 2021  Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19, in home isolation
Sports, Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19, in home isolation

PTI
Published : Mar 27, 2021, 11:28 am IST
Updated : Mar 27, 2021, 11:28 am IST

The former India captain confirmed the news on his social media handle

Sachin Tendulkar. (Photo: AP)
  Sachin Tendulkar. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Legendary Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in home isolation.

The former India captain confirmed the news on his social media handle.

 

One of the biggest names to have tested positive for the virus in recent times, Tendulkar, however, informed that all his other family members have tested negative.

"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure COVID is kept at bay. However, I have tested positive today following mild symptoms," the 47-year-old wrote on his twitter handle.

"All others at home have tested negative. I have quarantined myself at home and I am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you," he further wrote in his official statement.

 

The COVID-19 cases have been on a surge in Maharashtra and Mumbai with over 36,000 positive cases recorded on Friday.

Tendulkar recently took part in the Road Safety World Series Challenge veteran's tournament in Raipur.

He led the Indian team to victory in the tournament.

Tags: sachin tendulkar covid

Latest From Sports

Tiger Woods smiles during a winner's ceremony after winning the Zozo Championship PGA Tour at the Accordia Golf Narashino country club in Inzai, east of Tokyo, Japan, in this October 28, 2019, file photo. (AP /Lee Jin-man, File)

Tiger Woods seriously injured in car crash on steep Los Angeles road

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly waves to his fans after he got discharged from a private hospital, in Kolkata, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Ganguly underwent a fresh round of angioplasty on Thursday and two more stents were implanted to clear the 48- year-old cricket legend''s clogged coronary arteries. (PTI)

Ganguly discharged from hospital after fresh round of angioplasty

West Indies' players 'take a knee' in support of the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of play on the first day of the first Test cricket match against England. (Image used for representational purpose/AFP)

Survey shows racism rife in English cricket, players to attend anti-racism course

Kona Srikar Bharat

Making it to Team India

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham