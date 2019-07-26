Friday, Jul 26, 2019 | Last Update : 07:37 AM IST

India, All India

Dhoni on patrol duty with Army in Valley in August

THE ASIAN AGE. | VIKRAM SHARMA
Published : Jul 26, 2019, 12:55 am IST
Updated : Jul 26, 2019, 6:54 am IST

MS Dhoni will join the Territorial Army unit of the 106 Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion) on July 31 and will stay with them till August 19.

Lieutenant Colonel (honorary) M.S. Dhoni (Photo:Twitter)
 Lieutenant Colonel (honorary) M.S. Dhoni (Photo:Twitter)

Hyderabad: Lieutenant Colonel (honorary) M.S. Dhoni would be commanding a company in the Army’s Victor Force headquartered in Awantipora of South Kashmir and is likely to be assigned to road opening parties (RoP) and road domination besides patrolling the garrison and guard duty, senior Army officials said.

According to sources, Dhoni will stay with the unit for 7 days. For the other 7 days he will go out to engage in social activities which will include meeting with students of four goodwill Army schools and playing cricket with five teams in the Kashmir Valley.  

“He will be commanding a company which will comprise an officer, five JCOs (junior commissioned officers) and 80 to 100 men. Like all of us, he will be expected to be on duty 24 hours. He will be assigned duties of securing the perimeter of the garrison besides RoP and road domination which is critical for the movement of Army convoys across Kashmir,” a senior Army official from Jammu and Kashmir told this newspaper over telephone.

According to the official, Dhoni will have to up at 4 am and get ready before 6 am, just like everyone else. “For RoP duties, which is a very important job, his company will have to start early in the morning and sanitise the route to be taken by Army convoys, using metal detectors and scanners to check if there are IEDs planted along the road. Once they give the clearance, the convoys will move. Thereafter, the company will dominate the road from vantage points to ensure there is no obstruction or firing from any side,” the official said.

Dhoni will join the Territorial Army (TA) unit of the 106 Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion) on July 31 and will stay with them till August 19.

“The TA normally assists other battalions in the Infantry Brigade during operations. While Dhoni will not be part of any active operation, he will be part of all other duties the TA is expected to do. The TA forms the second line of support,” another Army officer said.

While the Army’s Romeo Force is located in Rajouri district of J&K, the Kilo Force in  Kupwara, the Victor Force, of which Dhoni will now be a part, is located in Awantipora in  South Kashmir, considered a sensitive area from the terrorism point of view.

Usually Territorial Army (TA) army officers have to serve for two months every year in the unit. However, Dhoni is “honorary” officer of Territorial Army (TA) and doesnt need to serve for two months in the unit. “People who are of national or internartional repute are made honorary officer as they act a source of motivation,” said sources.  

Tags: ms dhoni, kashmir valley

Latest From India

It is significant that over 34 lakh people in 20 district of Assam are still reeling under the flood and at least 75 people have lost their lives so far. (Photo: AP)

Bhutan opens dam, flood alert in Assam

The statement has also admitted that the Maoists were constrained to restrict their activities in the red zone in Bastar following intensifying search operations in Bastar by security forces.

125 cadre killed last year, admit Maoists

Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

DMK asks Mamata to inaugurate Karunanidhi statue

The RTI Bill provoked sharp exchanges in the House on Thursday, with the Opposition demanding it be referred to a select committee. (Photo: ANI)

Govt, Oppn lock horns; MPs reject move to refer bill to panel 117-75

MOST POPULAR

1

Women urged not to put ice lollies into their vaginas to cool off amidst heatwave

2

Dr Rawat, first officer invited to Congress of Psychology in Prague in 2020

3

Rapper A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault over a fight in Sweden

4

Pakistan to send its first astronaut to space in 2022: Minister

5

Records tumble in Belgium, Germany, Netherlands: Europe heatwave

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham