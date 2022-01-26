Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022 | Last Update : 04:37 PM IST

  Sports   Cricket  26 Jan 2022  Rohit Sharma clears fitness Test, to lead India in series against West Indies
Sports, Cricket

Rohit Sharma clears fitness Test, to lead India in series against West Indies

ANI
Published : Jan 26, 2022, 4:23 pm IST
Updated : Jan 26, 2022, 4:23 pm IST

The selection committee is set to meet on Wednesday afternoon to deliberate on the squad for the series against West Indies

Sources said Rohit has indeed passed his fitness test held at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). (Photo: PTI/File)
 Sources said Rohit has indeed passed his fitness test held at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: India white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday cleared his fitness test and as a result, he will be available to lead the side in the upcoming white-ball series against West Indies, beginning February 9.

Sources in the know of developments confirmed to ANI that Rohit has indeed passed his fitness test held at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

 

"Yes, Rohit has cleared his fitness test and he will be leading the side in the upcoming series against West Indies," the source said.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma had missed the Test and ODI series against South Africa due to a hamstring injury and he went to the NCA for rehabilitation.

The selection committee is set to meet on Wednesday afternoon to deliberate on the squad for the series against West Indies.

"Jasprit Bumrah is all but set to be rested as his workload management is important looking at the international calendar. He featured in all Tests and ODIs against South Africa, so it is important we give him a break," the source added.

 

India and West Indies will lock horns in three ODIs and three T20Is.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday had announced a change in venues for the upcoming West Indies' Tour of India.

The three ODIs will now be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and three T20Is will be held at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Tags: rohit sharma
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Sports

Sania Mirza gestures while teaming with partner Rajeev Ram of the US against Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and Australia's Jason Kubler during their mixed doubles quarter-final match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 25, 2022. (Paul Crock / AFP)

Sania bids adieu to Australia Open with quarterfinal loss in mixed doubles

Virat and Anushka had earlier issued an official statement revealing the reason for keeping Vamika away from the limelight. (Photo: Instagram/@anushkasharma)

Virat Kohli requests media to not publish or share images of Vamika on social media

Ashwin said Kohli's legacy as a captain will stand for the kind of benchmarks he has set. The veteran spinner also mentioned his biggest

Kohli's legacy of creating benchmarks has left headache for his successor: Ashwin

Novak Djokovic. (Photo: AP)

Novak Djokovic loses fight against Australia deportation

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham