Wednesday, Sep 25, 2019 | Last Update : 03:42 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

Yuvraj SIngh states his opinion on Rishabh Pant as India's next MS Dhoni

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 25, 2019, 1:57 pm IST
Updated : Sep 25, 2019, 1:57 pm IST

With Dhoni extending his break from cricket to the month of November, Pant has an opportunity to fill the former skipper's shoes.

Despite being given ample opportunities, Pant has been unsuccessful to cement his spot in the Indian side. (Photo: Twitter/BCCI)
 Despite being given ample opportunities, Pant has been unsuccessful to cement his spot in the Indian side. (Photo: Twitter/BCCI)

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday backed the under-fire Rishabh Pant, saying the youngster doesn't deserve the criticism coming his way and needs the support of captain Virat Kohli to overcome the slump. Yuvraj has insisted the team management to understand the psychology of the youngster to get the best out of him.

Despite being given ample opportunities, Pant has been unsuccessful to cement his spot in the Indian side.

"I really don't know what is happening with him (Rishabh). He is facing a lot of criticism which is not needed. Somebody needs to get the best out of him," Yuvraj said on the sidelines of 'The Sports Movement' summit of India On Track organisation.

"The people monitoring him, the coach, the captain have to guide him," he further said.

Pant has been labelled as MS Dhoni’s replacement behind the stumps for India. However, the 21-year-old has received a lot of flak due to poor selection of shots while throwing his wicket away.

Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri had recently stated that Pant let the team down with his rash dismissals during the series against West Indies last month and the wicketkeeper-batsman would be given a rap on the knuckle every time he fails to value his wicket.

Yuvraj said that one should refrain from comparing Pant with Dhoni. “MS Dhoni was not made in a day. It took a few years so it will take a few years for a replacement also. There is one year to go for the T20 World Cup so that is still a long time,” he said.

With Dhoni extending his break from cricket to the month of November, Pant has an opportunity to fill the former skipper's shoes. Pant will be eager to clinch the wicket-keeper spot in the Indian side that will go to Australia for the World T20.

Tags: yuvraj singh, mahendra singh dhoni, rishabh pant

Latest From Sports

PT Usha was one of three persons from Asia to receive the honour. (Photo: AFP)

PT Usha presented with IAAF Veteran Pin

The series in India also saw South Africa's Quinton de Kock move up from 49th to 30th, his highest position in two years, after scores of 52 and 79 not out. (Photo: AP)

Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan move up in ICC T20I rankings

Rohit also successfully led the Men in Blue to clinch the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka last year. (Photo: File)

Kohli, Shastri ask Rohit Sharma to guide youngsters in Dhoni's absence: Report

Earlier in the day, Sai Praneeth lost the first game by 21-9 and retired midway in the second after trailing by 11-7 in another first-round duel. (Photo: File)

Korea Open: P Kashyap defeats Lu Chia Hung in first-round clash

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple accidently reveals unknown iPhone 11 feature

2

PM Modi gifts framed photograph from 'Howdy, Modi' event to Donald Trump

3

PM Modi like Elvis, can call him 'father of India', says Donald Trump

4

15 hidden iOS 13 tips and tricks everyone should know

5

Tharoor finally manages to find 'authentic' pic of Nehru's US visit

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and others were spotted in Mumbai in their respective stylish appearance. So let's get starstruck with these pics. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tiger, Vaani & others step out in style

Salman Khan's much-awaited show, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premiere on September 29, 2019. On Monday, the actor along with Ameesha Patel and other stars launch Bigg Boss 13 at Mumbai Metro yard in Andheri. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 13: Salman, Ameesha make launch event memorable; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is right now madly in love with handsome hunk and model Rohman Shawl. The 43-year-old actor has been dating 28-year-old Rohman for a quite a long time. The duo has always been sharing their cosy yet romantic pictures on Instagram and giving relationship goals. (Photos: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen & beau Rohman Shawl's cosy pics set out relationship goals

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham