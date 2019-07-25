Thursday, Jul 25, 2019 | Last Update : 02:53 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

MS Dhoni to serve Indian Army in Kashmir, will undertake patrolling and guard duties

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 25, 2019, 2:06 pm IST
Updated : Jul 25, 2019, 2:09 pm IST

The 38-year-old holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment.

In 2015, Dhoni became a qualified paratrooper after having completed five parachute training jumps from Indian Army aircrafts in the Agra training camp. (Photo: AP)
 In 2015, Dhoni became a qualified paratrooper after having completed five parachute training jumps from Indian Army aircrafts in the Agra training camp. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni will serve the Indian army in Kashmir valley and will undertake the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty for about 15 days, the Indian Army said in a statement on Thursday.

The 38-year-old had made himself unavailable for the West Indies tour to serve his regiment.

Dhoni will formally join his duty in Kashmir on July 31 and will stay with the army till August 15, the army said in a statement.

“Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) MS Dhoni is proceeding to 106 Territorial Army Battalion (Para) for being with the Battalion from 31 Jul-15 Aug 2019,” the statement said.

The statement further added that Dhoni will be serving in the Kashmir valley as part of Victor Force. “The unit is in Kashmir as part of Victor Force.He’ll be taking duties of patrolling, guard&post duty and will be staying with troops.”

“As requested by the officer and approved by Army Headquarters; he will be taking on the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty and would be staying with troops,” the statement said.

The 38-year-old holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion). The honour was accorded to him by the Indian Army in 2011. Dhoni was given this honour along with Abhinav Bindra and Deepak Rao.

In 2015, Dhoni became a qualified paratrooper after having completed five parachute training jumps from Indian Army aircrafts in the Agra training camp.

Tags: mahendra singh dhoni, indian armed forces
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Sports

The medals were unveiled at a ceremony marking the year-to-go countdown until the Tokyo 2020 Games. (Photo: Twitter)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics unveil medals made from old mobile phones; see pics

As per HopperHQ.com, an Instagram scheduling button, Virat Kohli earns a whopping sum of 196,000 from each Instagram post, and the value in Indian Rupees will be around Rs 1,35,66,749. (Photo:AP/AFP/PTI)

Virat Kohli the only cricketer to be in the top-10 Instagram’s sporting 'rich-list'

Although both the players have not spoken anything on the issue, CoA has stated that the matter won't be looked after unless Kohli and Sharma themselves come up with such issues. (Photo: AP/PTI)

After unfollowing Virat Kohli, has Rohit Sharma unfollowed Anushka Sharma too?

Lasith Malinga, 35, is Sri Lanka's third-highest ODI wicket-taker with 335 wickets from 225 matches, behind only Chaminda Vaas (399) and Muttiah Muralitharan (523). Malinga needs three wickets to overhaul Anil Kumble's 337 for ninth place on the international list. (Photo:AFP)

Oldest slinger in town: Sri Lanka to farewell shaggy-haired Lasith Malinga

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbai man's family receives 400 calls over hoax Whatsapp message of his demise

2

Flying Frenchman falls in sea attempting 'flyboard' channel crossing

3

Flying Frenchman attempts pioneering Channel 'flyboard' crossing

4

India's air passenger traffic to touch 1 billion, says Puri

5

Exclusive leak previews vivo NEX 3 with almost 90-degree curved glass

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham