Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of IND-SA Tests due to injury

Bumrah has sustained a minor stress fracture in his lower back and has been replaced by Umesh Yadav.

Bumrah, who is an integral part of Team India's pace attack has scalped 62 wickets in 12 Tests at an average of 19.24. Bumrah is yet to play a Test match on the Indian soil.