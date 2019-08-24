Saturday, Aug 24, 2019 | Last Update : 10:11 AM IST

Sports, Cricket

India bundle out for 297, Windies trail by 108 runs in first Test

ANI
Published : Aug 24, 2019, 8:11 am IST
Updated : Aug 24, 2019, 9:20 am IST

For Windies, Roach took four wickets while Gabriel scalped three wickets.

Ishant Sharma bagged five wickets while Bumrah, Shami, and Jadeja scalped one wicket each. (Photo: AFP)
 Ishant Sharma bagged five wickets while Bumrah, Shami, and Jadeja scalped one wicket each. (Photo: AFP)

St. John's: After bundling out India for 297, West Indies were trailing by 108 runs as they scored 189/8 at the end of play on day two of the first Test on Saturday.

For West Indies, Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell opened the innings and stitched a brief 36 runs partnership for the first wicket. Campbell (23) was sent to pavilion by Mohammad Shami in the 8th over.

Shamrah Brooks joined Brathwaite in the middle and the duo added 12 runs to the total before the latter was caught and bowled by Ishant Sharma. He played a knock of 14 runs.

Brooks was also dismissed cheaply by Ravindra Jadeja and was caught by Ajinkya Rahane at first slip.

Darren Bravo and Roston Chase built a partnership of 38 runs for the fourth wicket before Brava (18) was found in front of the wickets by Jasprit Bumrah.

Chase played a knock of 48 runs before he became a victim of Sharma. KL Rahul took a brilliant catch of Chase at the square leg.

Shai Hope and Shemron Hetmyer played a knock of 24 and 35, respectively. Both lost their wickets in a span of three overs.

Hetmyer and Roach (0) both lost their wicket in the same 56th over to Sharma. Jason Holder (10) and Miguel Cummins (0) are batting unbeaten on the crease.

Ishant Sharma bagged five wickets while Bumrah, Shami, and Jadeja scalped one wicket each.

Earlier, India resumed their innings from 203/6 on day two. The team suffered an early blow as Rishabh Pant departed after scoring 24 by Kemar Roach.

Ishant Sharma joined Ravindra Jadeja in the middle and stitched a well-compiled stand of 60 runs. Sharma added 19 runs to the scoreboard before he was scalped by Shannon Gabriel. He along with Jadeja helped India to get past to 250-run mark.

Mohammad Shami failed to leave his mark on the total and departed on golden duck by spinner Roston Chase. India lost their last wicket in the form of Jadeja (58), who was departed by Jason Holder. India bundled out for 297 in 96.4 overs.

For Windies, Roach took four wickets while Gabriel scalped three wickets. Chase bagged two wickets and Holder took one wicket.

Tags: india vs west indies

Latest From Sports

The right-handed batsman was aspiring to be India’s number four at the World Cup. (Photo: AFP)

Ambati Rayudu hints at making comeback to white-ball cricket

While the BCCI for a number of years got its sample collected by Sweden’s IDTM and tested at the NDTL, being forced to come under NADA’s ambit recently didn’t go down too well with some cricket administrators. (Photo: AFP)

BCCI seeks update from NADA on new testing lab after WADA bans India’s dope testing lab

On the bowling front, the spinner scalped 8 wickets and he just conceded 15 runs in his quota of four overs. (Photo: Rajasthan Royals/Twitter)

K Gowtham smashes T20 records with incredible all-round figures

Jadeja was chosen over spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the first Test match. (Photo: AP)

'Was just trying to give my best', says Ravindra Jadeja after scoring half-century against Windies

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple’s dangerous mistake exposed

2

Surprising Apple iPhone 11 leaks

3

Instagram, Reddit memes help people struggling with depression

4

UAE woman seeks divorce from husband as she feels choked with his love and affection

5

LaCie Portable SSD review: The iPhone of storage

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham