Fire breaks out at cricketer Sreesanth's residence in Kerala

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 24, 2019, 11:03 am IST
Updated : Aug 24, 2019, 1:12 pm IST

Sreesanth's wife, children and two house help were home on the first floor when the fire broke out.

S Sreesanth (Photo: File)
Kochi: A fire broke out at cricketer Sreesanth's residence in Kerala on Saturday morning.

As reported by The Indian Express, the incident occurred around 2 am on the ground floor of the Edapally residence. No one was injured in the fire. An entire room was destroyed in the fire.

Sreesanth's wife, children and two house help were home on the first floor when the fire broke out. The team of firefighters rescued the family by breaking-in the glass door on the first floor of the house through the stairway.

