Monday, Jun 24, 2019 | Last Update : 05:44 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

How the World Cup turned upside down in 4 days

THE ASIAN AGE. | CHETAN NAYAK
Published : Jun 24, 2019, 4:30 pm IST
Updated : Jun 24, 2019, 4:30 pm IST

The thought of West Indies, Pakistan or Sri Lanka beating England to the top-four before the semi-finals has now become a possibility.

The five matches in four days, perhaps the some of the most easily predictable ones of the tournament, turned out to be really close fixtures. (Photo: AFP / AP / PTI)
 The five matches in four days, perhaps the some of the most easily predictable ones of the tournament, turned out to be really close fixtures. (Photo: AFP / AP / PTI)

Mumbai: A week ago, the ICC World Cup 2019 was tainted with the tag of the most boring World Cup in recent years. From the number of teams going down to 10, to the rains interrupting many matches including four matches being cancelled without a single ball bowled.

10 days into the fixtures, most matches began to seem predictable; with experts and fans pointing out that only four teams were real competitors for the trophy. As India, Australia and New Zealand made their way to the top of the table, teams like South Africa and Afghanistan kept sinking to the bottom.

The missing element from a tournament the world waited four years for was now crystal clear—‘Some serious competition!’

All that changed this week, between June 20 and June 23. The five matches in four days, perhaps the some of the most easily predictable ones of the tournament, turned out to be really close fixtures.

While underdogs Bangladesh gave Australia a run for their money, Afghanistan, who hadn’t won a single match, almost took out India, one of the two unbeaten teams. On the same day West Indies came shockingly close to defeating table-leaders New Zealand.

But while these teams came close, perhaps the biggest shocker came when an in-form Sri Lanka actually managed to thrash hosts and favourites England. The result of this match made the fourth position on the table a lot more vulnerable.

The thought of West Indies, Pakistan or Sri Lanka themselves beating England to the top-four before the semi-finals has now become a possibility.

Moreover, with Afghanistan nearly beating India, West Indies and Bangladesh in prime form, and Pakistan knocking South Africa out of the cup, the competition and threat to the top four teams has never been higher.

A lot hangs in the balance ahead of England’s clash against Australia on June 25, the hosts’ most challenging match yet.

Tags: 2019 icc cricket world cup, england vs sri lanka, india vs afghanistan, new zealand vs west indies, australia vs bangladesh
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Sports

Bairstow, who struck up an unlikely partnership with Warner in the Indian Premier League, said his fellow opener in the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise was an “amazing cricketer” but that it was hypocritical to suggest he cannot be booed. (Photo: AP)

ICC CWC'19: Asking fans not to boo Steve, Warner is 'pointless', says Bairstow

Wicketkeeper-batsman Buttler has excelled for England with his aggressive style of batting. (Photo: AFP)

Justin Langer hails Jos Buttler as new MS Dhoni

Some former Test players have, however, advised the PCB not to rely on the same old faces when making changes after the World Cup. (Photo: AFP)

Mohsin Khan tipped to return as chief selector or team manager of Pakistan

Victory for Bangladesh would move them into fifth place in the 10-team table. (Photo: AFP)

ICC CWC'19: BAN vs AFG; Shakib becomes leading run scorer of World Cup

MOST POPULAR

1

Why every woman must solo travel

2

Want to have child from estranged husband? Maharashtra court allows

3

Abhinandan's moustache should be made national moustache: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

4

BMC declares Maharashtra CM's official residence defaulter, 18 ministers also in list

5

Had bhang in India: UK PM contender Jeremy Hunt on naughtiest thing he's done

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham