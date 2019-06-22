Saturday, Jun 22, 2019 | Last Update : 04:25 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: IND VS AFG LIVE; KL Rahul goes back to pavilion after scoring 30

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 22, 2019, 1:13 pm IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2019, 4:26 pm IST

IND: 87/2, Vijay Shankar 6 , Virat Kohli 45; Mohammed Nabi 1/12.

On the other hand, Afghanistan has lost all the five matches it played. (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter/AFP)
 On the other hand, Afghanistan has lost all the five matches it played. (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter/AFP)

Mumbai:

LIVE UPDATES:

Overs

14.2: Mohammad Nabi grabs KL Rahul's wicket after he tried to play a reverse sweep, hence giving an easy catch to Hazratullah Zazai

11.1: KL Rahul Virat Kohli trying to build partnership as India reaches 50

4.2: WICKET! Mujeeb gets Rohit Sharma bowled out for 1

TOSS: India has won the toss and have elected to bat first

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 3 pm IST on Saturday. (June 22)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Southampton.

Live Telecast:

Star India has acquired the rights of telecasting the tournament, and the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports Channel.

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar as well.

Pre-Match Analysis

Rampaging India will look to carry on its winning run, having defeated heavy weights Australia, inconsistent Pakistan and World Cup exiting South Africa. On the other hand, Afghanistan has lost all the five matches it played. In the last game, leg spinner had a terrible day after England skipper Eoin Morgan turned on his beat mode to smack Rashid khan all over the park on-route to his career best 148.

During the last match, Eoin Morgan had blasted 17 sixes to surpass previous record holders AB De Villiers and Chris Gayle to become the first batsman to hit 17 sixes in a single ODI match. However, for Afghanistan, the only positive from the last match is the team’s batting unit was able bat out the full quota of 50-overs, with Hashmatullah Shahidi coming in with a handy 76.  

SQUADS:

Afghanistan’s line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

India’s line-up: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Tags: indian cricket team, afghanistan cricket team, india vs afghanistan, 2019 icc cricket world cup
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Sports

When the man popped up the question all of a sudden and got a ‘Yes’ in return, the crowd around them applauded the couple. (Photo: Anvita J/Twitter)

ICC CWC’19: Man proposes during India-Pakistan match; Watch video

Having mustered just three points from six games, South Africa are all but out of the tournament while Pakistan might still sneak into the semifinals (Photo: AFP)

ICC CWC'19: Pakistan, South Africa meet to restore pride

India have not suffered even a single defeat in the premier tournament so far and will aim to continue their sublime form against Afghanistan. (Photo: AFP)

ICC CWC'19: Key players to watch in India-Afghanistan clash

On the other hand, Afghanistan who will aim to halt India’s winning streak, has lost all the five matches it played. (Photo:AFP)

ICC CWC'19: India vs Afghanistan; determining the loopholes and core of the team

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC CWC’19: Man proposes during India-Pakistan match; Watch video

2

People in Patna polish shoes to collect money for AES-affected children

3

Muzaffarpur: Hundreds of human skeletons found abandoned near SKMCH hospital

4

Huawei Mate X 2 concept gets us excited for future of foldable smartphones

5

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham