ICC CWC'19: India vs Afghanistan; Weather report

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 22, 2019, 12:36 pm IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2019, 2:05 pm IST

Rampaging India will look to carry on its winning run, having defeated heavy weights Australia, inconsistent Pakistan and South Africa.

After witnessing a washout against New Zealand, and a mid-way rain in the match against Pakistan, India will hope that the weather remains sunny and clear as another washout might dent their chances of qualifying to the semis. (Photo:AP)
 After witnessing a washout against New Zealand, and a mid-way rain in the match against Pakistan, India will hope that the weather remains sunny and clear as another washout might dent their chances of qualifying to the semis. (Photo:AP)

Mumbai: Rampaging India will look to carry on its winning run, having defeated heavy weights Australia, inconsistent Pakistan and World Cup exiting South Africa. On the other hand, Afghanistan has lost all the five matches it played.

In the last game, Afghanistan's spin king had a terrible day after England skipper Eoin Morgan turned on his beat mode to smack Rashid khan all over the park on-route to his career best 148.

During the last match, Eoin Morgan had blasted 17 sixes to surpass previous record holders AB De Villiers and Chris Gayle to become the first batsman to hit 17 sixes in a single ODI match.

Nevertheless, ahead of India’s match against Afghanistan, the fans will be hoping that the rain stays miles away from the venue. After witnessing a washout against New Zealand, and a mid-way rain in the match against Pakistan, India will hope that the weather remains sunny and clear as another washout might dent their chances of qualifying to the semis.

However, the good news for today is – the UK meteorological department report states, the weather in Southampton for today will most likely be sunny, but it could turn cloudy during night.

The MET department in its statement said, "Early patchy mist and fog, most likely across southern counties, will soon clear. Then dry with some patchy cloud but also warm sunny spells." The overall chances of rain in Southampton are currently nil . The maximum temperature will be around 24 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 11 degree Celsius.

Pitch report:

The Southampton pitch has abundant space, which will assist the spinners and the spinners will be licking their lips.

