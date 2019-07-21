BCCI finalises squad for West Indies tour, Jasprit Bumrah to play Test only

The BCCI announced the squads for the West Indies tour in its twitter handle.

After seeing the squad, it looks like the apex cricket board in India has decided to rest ODI number one bowler Jasprit Bumrah for the short format. (Photo:AFP)

Mumbai: The BCCI has finally decided its squad for the West Indies tour. The meeting was finally got concluded after the Committee of Administrators (CoA) decided that the panel chairman will convene the meeting instead of the secretary.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2019

India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2019

India’s squad for 2 Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK) Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2019

