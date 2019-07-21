Sunday, Jul 21, 2019 | Last Update : 04:03 PM IST

BCCI finalises squad for West Indies tour, Jasprit Bumrah to play Test only

THE ASIAN AGE. | ARKA ROY CHOWDHURY
Published : Jul 21, 2019, 3:26 pm IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2019, 3:26 pm IST

The BCCI announced the squads for the West Indies tour in its twitter handle.

After seeing the squad, it looks like the apex cricket board in India has decided to rest ODI number one bowler Jasprit Bumrah for the short format.
 After seeing the squad, it looks like the apex cricket board in India has decided to rest ODI number one bowler Jasprit Bumrah for the short format. (Photo:AFP)

Mumbai: The BCCI has finally decided its squad for the West Indies tour. The meeting was finally got concluded after the Committee of Administrators (CoA) decided that the panel chairman will convene the meeting instead of the secretary. 

The BCCI announced the squads for the West Indies tour in its twitter handle.

 

 

After seeing the squad, it looks like the apex cricket board in India has decided to rest ODI number one bowler Jasprit Bumrah for the short format. 

India will start their West Indies tour from August 3 and will play three T20s, as many ODIs and two Test matches. This will be India's first assignment post ICC World Cup. In the recently concluded World Cup, India were defeated by New Zealand in the semi-final by 18 runs. (Photo:AFP)

