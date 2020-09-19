Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 | Last Update : 08:57 PM IST

179th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

5,305,475

92,788

Recovered

4,205,201

95,373

Deaths

85,625

1,221

Maharashtra114584081235431351 Andhra Pradesh6095585198915244 Tamil Nadu5309084757178685 Karnataka5029823940257808 Uttar Pradesh3362942632884771 Delhi2347011981034877 West Bengal2155801870614183 Odisha167161133466722 Telangana1670461353571016 Bihar164224149722855 Assam150349121610528 Kerala12221687341490 Gujarat119088999083271 Rajasthan109088906851293 Haryana103773816901069 Madhya Pradesh97906743981877 Punjab90032658182646 Chhatisgarh7777541111628 Jharkhand6710052807590 Jammu and Kashmir5971138521951 Uttarakhand3713924810460 Goa2678320844327 Puducherry2142816253431 Tripura2069612956222 Himachal Pradesh11190691997 Chandigarh92566062106 Manipur8430653951 Arunachal Pradesh6851496713 Nagaland5306407910 Meghalaya4356234232 Sikkim2119178923 Mizoram15069490
  Sports   Cricket  19 Sep 2020  IPL 2020: Dhoni wins the toss, elects to bowl first versus Mumbai Indians
Sports, Cricket

IPL 2020: Dhoni wins the toss, elects to bowl first versus Mumbai Indians

ANI
Published : Sep 19, 2020, 8:00 pm IST
Updated : Sep 19, 2020, 8:00 pm IST

The CSK will be without the services of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh this year

Both the captains at the toss. (IPL/Twitter)
 Both the captains at the toss. (IPL/Twitter)

Abu Dhabi: Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to field first against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) opening match here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

CSK has won the IPL thrice (2010, 2011, 2018) and now the side would be looking to add the fourth title to its kitty. The side will be without the services of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh this year as both players opted out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

 

On the other hand, while the Mumbai Indians have won the title on four occasions -- 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 -- the side would now be looking to make it two consecutive titles in a row.

MI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, James Pattinson, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

CSK Squad: MS Dhoni (c and wk), Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif.

 

Tags: csk, mumbai indians, ipl 2020, indian premier league

Latest From Sports

Piyush Chawla takes his first wicket in Yellow.

IPL update MI v CSK | After 6 overs, Mumbai is 51 runs for loss of 2 wickets

Mahendra Singh Dhoni leads the highly-successful IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, for whom Shane Watson plays, with Stephen Fleming being the head coach. (Photo: Twitter)

Dhoni mentally engaged and determined to tackle IPL 2020: CSK's Fleming

England and Australia players in action during the third ODI. (AFP)

England, Australia players reach UAE, to undergo 36-hour quarantine before IPL starts

Aghan cricket sensation Rashid Khan.

Virat Kohli to David Warner: Five explosive players to watch out this IPL season

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham