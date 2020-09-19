IPL 2020: Dhoni wins the toss, elects to bowl first versus Mumbai Indians

The CSK will be without the services of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh this year

Abu Dhabi: Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to field first against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) opening match here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

CSK has won the IPL thrice (2010, 2011, 2018) and now the side would be looking to add the fourth title to its kitty. The side will be without the services of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh this year as both players opted out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

On the other hand, while the Mumbai Indians have won the title on four occasions -- 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019 -- the side would now be looking to make it two consecutive titles in a row.

MI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, James Pattinson, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

CSK Squad: MS Dhoni (c and wk), Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif.