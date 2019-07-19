Friday, Jul 19, 2019 | Last Update : 05:39 PM IST

Selectors to meet on Sunday to pick team for Windies tour

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 19, 2019, 4:39 pm IST
Updated : Jul 19, 2019, 4:39 pm IST

As per a report by IANS, sources in the know of developments because of the CoA’s new diktat the meeting got delayed.

The Indian selectors will meet on July 21 (on Sunday morning) to pick the team for the West Indies tour.(Photo: AP)
 The Indian selectors will meet on July 21 (on Sunday morning) to pick the team for the West Indies tour.(Photo: AP)

Mumbai: The national selection committee will meet on Sunday morning in Mumbai to pick the squads for India’s tour of the West Indies.

The Indian selectors will meet on July 21 (on Sunday morning) to pick the team for the West Indies tour.

Earlier, the meeting was scheduled to take place on Friday (today), but it got postponed after the Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Thursday decided that the chairman of the panel, instead of the secretary, will convene the meeting. The CoA, handed over the responsibility to chief selector MSK Prasad.

As per a report by IANS, sources in the know of developments because of the CoA’s new diktat the meeting got delayed.

“The change in the rule announced by the CoA means that the Secretary will not convene the meeting and that is behind the delay as that has led to some complexities which need to be addressed,” a BCCI source said.

However, a senior BCCI official questioned how Vinod Rai, Diana Edulji and Lt Gen Ravi Phodge were unaware of the board’s constitution.

The official stated,“The new Constitution of the BCCI has been mandated by the Supreme Court and in that regard it is correct that it must be followed. Why did it dawn on the CoA now after nearly about a year since it was registered? What triggered this awakening? Do they not know what is happening in the board?”

India is slated to play two T20Is in Florida on August 3 and 4 and then the team would go to the West Indies for the Last T20I on August 6, followed by an ODI series in August. Lastly, the team will play two Test matches on August 22 and on August 30.

