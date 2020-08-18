Dream11 is new title sponsor for IPL 13, outbids Unacademy, Tatas to win deal

The BCCI had to call for a new title sponsor after VIVO backed out from the 2020 IPL edition

Dream11 has won the title sponsorship of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), IPL Chairman Brajesh Patel said on Tuesday.

Dream11, a fantasy cricket game app, has won the bid to the sponsor the IPL for Rs 222 crore, he added.

According to reports, Dream11 outbid Unacademy, whose highest bid was Rs 210 crore, Tata Sons - 180 crore, Byju's - 125 crore.

The BCCI had to call for a new title sponsor after VIVO, the Chinese mobile brand, backed out from the 2020 edition of the IPL, amid the rising anti-China sentiments in India due to the killing of 20 Indian soldiers by the Chinese Army at the Galwan Valley.