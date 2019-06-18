Tuesday, Jun 18, 2019 | Last Update : 10:36 AM IST

Sports, Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: Bangladesh stuns predictable West Indies to win by 7 wickets

REUTERS
Published : Jun 18, 2019, 8:46 am IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2019, 8:46 am IST

Chasing 322 for a famous victory, Shakib took complete control with an unbeaten 124, as his 9th ODI century guided Bangladesh home.

The 32-year-old, Shakib al Hasan became the second Bangladesh player to pass 6,000 runs in ODIs after Tamim Iqbal, making his fourth consecutive 50-plus score to move past Australia skipper Aaron Finch as the tournament’s top scorer with 384 runs. (Photo:AFP)
 The 32-year-old, Shakib al Hasan became the second Bangladesh player to pass 6,000 runs in ODIs after Tamim Iqbal, making his fourth consecutive 50-plus score to move past Australia skipper Aaron Finch as the tournament’s top scorer with 384 runs. (Photo:AFP)

Taunton: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan scored his second century in as many World Cup matches and Liton Das cracked an unbeaten 94 as they thumped twice champions West Indies by seven wickets on Monday.

Chasing 322 for a famous victory, Shakib took complete control with an unbeaten 124 off 99 deliveries, as his ninth ODI century guided Bangladesh home with 51 balls to spare.

The 32-year-old became the second Bangladesh player to pass 6,000 runs in ODIs after Tamim Iqbal, making his fourth consecutive 50-plus score to move past Australia skipper Aaron Finch as the tournament’s top scorer with 384 runs.

“To stay at the wicket till the end was most satisfying,” man of the match Shakib said after leading the second highest successful run chase in World Cup history, matching Bangladesh’s effort against Scotland four years ago.

Only Ireland have chased down a bigger total when they scored 329-7 to beat England in 2011.

“I’ve been working on my batting and it’s paying off. I know if I bat at number three I’ll get more opportunities, more time to bat,” Shakib said.

After Bangladesh started strongly through openers Tamim (48) and Soumya Sarkar (29), Shakib and Das added 189 runs for the fourth wicket to take the game away from West Indies.

World Cup debutant Das, who smashed Shannon Gabriel for three consecutive sixes in the 38th over, scored the winning runs with a boundary off the same bowler.

West Indies opener Shai Hope made a patient 96 while opener Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer also made half-centuries to help the Caribbean side post 321-8 after being asked to bat first.

Hope anchored the innings superbly with his 121-ball knock while Lewis hit 70 before Hetmyer’s 26-ball 50 and skipper Jason Holder’s 33 off 15 balls boosted the West Indies total.

“I thought we were about 40-50 runs short, the wicket played well throughout,” Holder said.

“We could have been more disciplined with the ball and we also let ourselves down in the field. It was just a situation where we never got momentum going as we should.

“No excuses, we should have been more disciplined. Having said that, every game is a final and we have to pull ourselves up,” added Holder whose team are seventh in the standings and struggling to make the semi-finals.

Bangladesh, who are fifth in the table with five points, meet holders Australia on Thursday while West Indies play New Zealand on Saturday.

Tags: bangladesh vs west indies, bangladesh cricket team, west indies cricket team, 2019 icc cricket world cup
Location: United Kingdom, England

Latest From Sports

Matias Vecino started every game at last year's World Cup in Russia and coach Oscar Tabarez deems him as one of his team's key players. (Photo:AFP)

COPA AMERICA 2019: Matias Vecino sustains thigh injury, will miss rest tournament

Alexis Sanchez found the net with a header in the 82nd, and Vargas closed the scoring about a minute later with a long lob shot over goalkeeper Keisuke Osako as he charged from his net. (Photo:AFP)

COPA AMERICA 2019: Chile thrashes Japan 4-0 to top the group

South Africa is bogged down by injuries as their lethal pacer Dale Steyn was ruled out of the tournament and Lungi Ngidi's inclusion will bolster the team's bowling attack. (Photo: AP/PTI)

ICC CWC'19: Lungi Ngidi passes fitness test, gets medically cleared to play versus NZ

The result leaves Bangladesh fifth in the table on five points ahead of their clash with holders Australia on Thursday. (Photo:AP)

ICC CWC'19: Mashrafe Mortaza is all praise for Shakib Al Hasan

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 release date leaked, it’s coming quick

2

Rajasthan man gets 80 objects removed from stomach

3

Police saves 581 children in Telangana under Operation Smile

4

Latest Galaxy Note 10 Pro leak to disappoint Samsung faithful

5

5G iPhones confirmed ahead of 2019 Apple smartphone event

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham