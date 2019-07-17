Wednesday, Jul 17, 2019 | Last Update : 10:29 AM IST

Ben Stokes thank fans, family, and friends for support in World Cup

ANI
Published : Jul 17, 2019, 9:06 am IST
Updated : Jul 17, 2019, 9:22 am IST

28-year-old Stokes played an unbeaten knock of 84 runs in the final.

Ben Stokes has amassed 465 runs in the recently concluded tournament. (Photo:AP)
 Ben Stokes has amassed 465 runs in the recently concluded tournament. (Photo:AP)

New Delhi: England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Tuesday thanked fans, friends, and family for their support in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

The 28-year-old Stokes played an unbeaten knock of 84 runs in the final against New Zealand. He has amassed 465 runs in the recently concluded tournament.

"Amazing few days taking everything in. I want to thank friends, family, fans and everybody who has reached out with there congratulations to me and the team, the support from the nation has been incredible. You are all legends," Stokes tweeted.

England scripted history on Sunday by claiming their first-ever World Cup title. The finals will be remembered for ages as it did not have a winner after the 50-over and super over action both ended in a tie.

In the end, England were announced as the winner as they had hit more boundaries -- 26 -- as compared to New Zealand's 17 boundaries in the match.

Ben Stokes is likely to receive knighthood after showcasing a match-winning performance in the final.

England will next take on Australia in the Ashes starting August 1.

