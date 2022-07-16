Saturday, Jul 16, 2022 | Last Update : 12:01 PM IST

  Sports   Cricket  16 Jul 2022  BCCI push for Sourav, Jay extension; SC says 'will see'
Sports, Cricket

BCCI push for Sourav, Jay extension; SC says 'will see'

THE ASIAN AGE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published : Jul 16, 2022, 6:57 am IST
Updated : Jul 16, 2022, 6:57 am IST

The petition seeking extension of tenure was filed nearly two years back and on the last occasion on December 9, 2020

BCCI sought an early hearing of its plea seeking an extension of the current tenure of the apex cricketing body’s president Saurav Ganguly and its secretary Jay Shah (AFP)
 BCCI sought an early hearing of its plea seeking an extension of the current tenure of the apex cricketing body’s president Saurav Ganguly and its secretary Jay Shah (AFP)

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday sought an early hearing of its plea seeking an extension of the current tenure of the apex cricketing body’s president Saurav Ganguly and its secretary Jay Shah as both of them have completed six-year terms as cricket administrators and are overdue for the mandatory three-year cooling off period.

Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, heading a bench also comprising Justice Krishna Murari, said, "will see" if the matter can be heard next week as senior advocate P.S. Patwalia mentioned the matter for an early hearing. 

The BCCI has sought a one-time waiver of the provision of the cricketing body’s constitution to permit both Mr Ganguly and Mr Shah to continue as president and secretary respectively, even after they have already completed six years of continuous run as the state and the apex cricketing bodies administrators in different capacities, for a full term of three years without the mandatory cooling off period kicking in.

The petition seeking extension of tenure was filed nearly two years back and on the last occasion on December 9, 2020. The court had said that it would hear the matter in January 2021, but it was not listed.

Mr Ganguly, before becoming BCCI president on October 23, 2019, was the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal since 2015. Prior to becoming the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal in 2015, he was joint secretary of the state cricket association from July 2014. His six-year term as cricket administrator both in Bengal and at the national level ended on July 26, 2020.

Mr Shah became the joint secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) in September 2013. He stepped down in September 2019 and went on to become BCCI secretary in October 2019.

As per the BCCI constitution and August 9, 2018 top court judgment, both Mr Ganguly and Mr Shah should have proceeded for a cooling off period of three years after completing a continuous six years run as cricket administrators both in their respective states and in the BCCI.

The top court by its August 9, 2018, judgment while approving BCCI constitution had said, "In our view, it would be appropriate to direct that a cooling off period of three years would apply after an individual holds two successive terms in office either in the BCCI, or in any state association or a combination of the two. For instance, if an office bearer has held office for two consecutive terms in any post in a state association, such an individual must face a cooling off period of three years. Likewise, if an individual has held any post as an office bearer of the BCCI for a total period of six years in succession, the individual must have a cooling off period of three years before seeking election again either to the BCCI or to a state association. The cooling off period would apply also in a situation where an individual holds a post for one term in a state association followed by a post in the BCCI successively or vice versa. This would ensure that after a period of six years involving two consecutive terms, a cooling off period would be attracted."

Authoring the judgment on behalf of a bench comprising then Chief Justice Dipak Misra (since retired) and Justices A.M. Khanwilkar, D.Y.Chandrachud had said, "Allowing an individual to act as an office bearer for six years in continuation is a sufficiently long period for experience and knowledge gained to be deployed in the interest of the game without at the same time resulting in a monopoly of power."

Dismissing all arguments against the mandatory cooling off period, Justice Chandrachud had said, "We are of the view that a cooling off period should be observed. A cooling off period has several features which are of utmost importance: (i) it is a safeguard against the development of vested personal interests; (ii) it ensures against the concentration of power in a few hands; (iii) it facilitates a dispersal of authority; and (iv) it encourages the generation of a wider body of experienced administrators. Cooling off must be accepted as a means to prevent a few individuals from regarding the administration of cricket as a personal turf. The game will be better off without cricketing oligopolies."

Tags: bcci, board of cricket control in india (bcci), bcci president sourav ganguly, jay shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Sports

During his interaction with the champions, an elated PM relived the memory of the historic Thomas Cup campaign where India clinched gold medal (ANI_

This is not a small feat, keep it up: PM Modi to Thomas Cup winners

Nikhat defeated Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas to clinch the medal in the 52kg category. (By Arrangement)

Nikhat Zareen’s historic gold enthuses Indian boxing enthusiasts

India's team members pose with their nation flag after winning Thomas Cup title in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP/PTI)

Historic title triumph: India stun Indonesia 3-0 to win Thomas Cup

In this file photo Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds returns to the pavillion after being dismissed against Bangladesh during a warm up match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, on June 1, 2009. (Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Flamboyant Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham