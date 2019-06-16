ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs PAK LIVE; Pakistan win the toss and choose to bowl

Match likely to be affected by rain; Light showers predicted in second innings.

UPDATES:

A brief spell of rain has just stopped.

Match likely to be affected by rain as sources report 10 to 40 per cent chance of precipitation. The ground already has damp spots from the previous day's heavy rainfall.

The Indian team bus has just arrived at the stadium.

TOSS:

Pakistan wins the toss and chooses to bowl first

Pre-Match Analysis

India goes into its fourth game of the tournament with a clear head and determination to win. After beating South Africa and Australia following a late entry into the tournament, India, though missing star opener Dhawan in the line-up, missed their chance to beat New Zealand due to a washout. Still standing at number four in the table, India have played at least one match lesser than every other team.

As said by skipper Virat Kohli, the final line-up will be decided closer to the match time, keeping the conditions of the pitch in mind.

Reports suggest India might make only one change, that is Vijay Shankar replacing opener Shikhar Dhawan.

Pakistan was also a victim of the showers. After being defeated by West Indies, but gaining a surprise win over hosts England, Pakistan faced a washout against Sri Lanka and had to settle for a single point. Following the loss of momentum, Pakistan lost against Australia even after a brilliant show by pacer Mohammad Amir.

Though the Pakistan batting line-up has been decent so far in the tournament, the bowlers, barring Amir and Wahab Riaz, have been disappointing, leading to Pakistan standing ninth on the table with four matches played.

The weather has brought in spotty occasional showers and whether we will get to see a full 50-50 over match still remains doubtful

SQUADS:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(wk), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik.

Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hasnain

Playing XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir

Did you know?

Manchester's Old Trafford Cricket ground is hosting the first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 today.

The ground, established in 1857, can accomodate about 26,000 people.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 3 pm IST on Sunday. (June 16)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Old Trafford, Manchester.

Live Telecast:

Star India has acquired the rights of telecasting the tournament, and the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports Channels.

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar as well.