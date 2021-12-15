Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021 | Last Update : 12:15 PM IST

  Sports   Cricket  15 Dec 2021  'Nobody is bigger than sport': Anurag Thakur on alleged rift between Kohli, Rohit
Sports, Cricket

'Nobody is bigger than sport': Anurag Thakur on alleged rift between Kohli, Rohit

ANI
Published : Dec 15, 2021, 11:37 am IST
Updated : Dec 15, 2021, 11:37 am IST

Mohammad Azharuddin on Tuesday had tweeted about the alleged rift between the players

Team India players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (Photo: PTI)
 Team India players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A day after former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin had tweeted about the alleged rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said there is no player bigger than the game.

"Virat Kohli has informed that he's not available for the ODI series and Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the upcoming test. There is no harm in taking a break but the timing has to be better. This just substantiates speculation about the rift. Neither will be giving up the other form of cricket," Azharuddin had tweeted.

 

"Sports is supreme and nobody is bigger than sport. I can't you give information as to what's going on between which players in what game. It's the job of concerned federations/associations. It'll be better if they give info," said Anurag Thakur when asked about the alleged rift between Kohli and Sharma.

On Tuesday, Former India cricketer Kirti Azad said that if Rohit and Kohli are not playing together, then the Men in Blue will suffer and cricket will take a hit.

Rohit will miss the upcoming Test series against South Africa due to a hamstring injury. Last week, Rohit was handed the reins of ODI and T20I formats.

Tags: virat kohli, rohit sharma
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Sports

India's cricketers celebrate after winning the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)

India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in second Test, win series 1-0

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu. (Photo: BWF)

PV Sindhu settles for silver in BWF World Tour Finals

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel. (Photo: BlackCaps Twitter)

Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to scalp all 10 wickets in Test innings

The players will remain in a water-tight environment during the near seven-week tour. (AFP)

Despite Omicron scare, BCCI set to clear Indian team's travel to South Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham