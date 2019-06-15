Saturday, Jun 15, 2019 | Last Update : 12:33 PM IST

ICC CWC'19: Rain could affect much-awaited IND-PAK clash

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 15, 2019, 11:59 am IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2019, 12:03 pm IST

The weather forecast is quite positive for the clash on Sunday, but light showers are expected in the afternoon.

Two days before the much-awaited India vs Pakistan fixture, Manchester received heavy showers. (Photo: AFP)
 Two days before the much-awaited India vs Pakistan fixture, Manchester received heavy showers. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: ICC World Cup 2019 has already seen four washouts, putting ICC at the receiving end of fans' criticism. Two days before the much-awaited India vs Pakistan fixture, Manchester received heavy showers.

The pitch was under the cover and the rest of the square was covered in sheets.
But a few hours later, the sun finally peaked and the conditions started looking suitable for the match. The groundsmen immediately swung into action to repair the pitch. It has not rained every day this week in Manchester and yet, the pitch looks bare and dry.

The weather forecast is quite positive for the IND-PAK clash on Sunday, but light showers are expected in the afternoon. As per the weather forecasting website, a light shower is expected between 12 PM and 1 PM local time in Manchester. However, the match is expected to start on time at 10:30 AM local time.

Accuweather states that conditions will be overcast right through the day and there will be brief spells of a shower as the day progresses.

photo

When a match is affected by weather conditions, the venue team works closely with match officials and ground staff to ensure that we have the best possible opportunity to play cricket, even if it is a reduced overs game,” said Chief Executive David Richardson.

photo

