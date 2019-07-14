ICC World Cup 2019 Final: ENG vs NZ; Weather and pitch report

The weather in London is expected to be fairly warm on Sunday, with precipitation chances hovering around 10 per cent.

The pitch at Lord’s favours the bowlers and teams will look to bat first. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: Hosts England face New Zealand in a match greater than all others at the World Cup 2019 final. While England are going into the challenge as a dominating side, having earned their favourites tag again after thrashing a strong Australian side in the semi-finals, the New Zealand players are certainly no pushovers.

Kane Williamson’s side have not had a perfect tournament, and have on many occasions had disappointing performances. But being an unbeaten team for a majority of their tournament run, the Kiwis’ strength exist in their adaptability. The team has managed to somehow put in just enough to get over the opposition on many occasions, including the semi-final clash against India.

Weather Report:

The weather in London, where the Lord's cricket ground awaits, is expected to be fairly warm on Sunday, with precipitation chances hovering around 10 per cent in the first few hours of the game. The temperature will range from 16 degrees Celsius to 21 degrees Celsius as the day gets progressively warmer. The probability of rain is very low and that of loss in overs/ or a washout is negligible.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Lord’s favours the bowlers and teams will look to bat first. As evident by the previous four games of the tournament held at the venue, sides that bat first and then use the wear of the ball to bring down chasing opponents have emerged victorious.

The toss will be crucial for the teams.