Friday, Jun 14, 2019 | Last Update : 03:22 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: Ricky Ponting believes David Warner can be leading run scorer

ANI
Published : Jun 14, 2019, 10:31 am IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2019, 3:06 pm IST

Warner has accumulated 255 runs so far in the tournament and is just five runs behind Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, who tops the list.

Ponting also revealed that he spoke to David Warner ahead of the Pakistan match and advised him to just 'see ball, hit ball'. (Photo:AFP)
 Ponting also revealed that he spoke to David Warner ahead of the Pakistan match and advised him to just 'see ball, hit ball'. (Photo:AFP)

Melbourne: Australian batsman David Warner's 107-run knock against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has impressed team's assistant coach Ricky Ponting, who believes that if Warner manages to replicate such performance in the rest of the tournament, he will be the leading run-getter.

"You could see by the way he moved into his shots and picking up the length early, he hit a lot of pull shots early in his innings, which is always a good sign for him. He'd taken the handbrake off which has allowed himself to play with a bit more freedom. If he keeps playing like that for the rest of the tournament, he's probably going to be the leading run scorer," Cricket.com.au quoted Ponting, as saying.

Warner was at his devastating best when he smashed his first century since making a comeback from his year-long ban and helped his side beat Pakistan by 41 runs on Wednesday.

Warner has accumulated 255 runs so far in the tournament and is just five runs behind Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, who tops the list of runs scored.

Ponting also revealed that he spoke to Warner ahead of the Pakistan match and advised him to just 'see ball, hit ball'.

"I think in the back of his own mind to a certain degree, I think he was a little bit more worried about getting out than scoring runs. We said to him after the last game, 'mate, just go out and see ball, hit ball.' He got off to a good start and continued on for 30 or 40 overs," he said.

Australia will face Sri Lanka at The Oval on June 15.

Tags: 2019 icc cricket world cup, david warner, australia cricket team
Location: Australia, Victoria, Melbourne

Latest From Sports

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has banned families of cricketers from accompanying them during the World Cup, while partners and families of the Australian cricket team have also been kept away. (Photo: AFP/Twitter)

ICC CWC'19: 'Players have the option to go elsewhere with their families': Gary Stead

Ganguly acclaims John Wright as his favourite coach

India and New Zealand both have not faced even a single defeat in this tournament so far and because of abandonment, both remain unbeaten. (Photo: AFP)

ICC CWC'19: Twitterati erupts after another World Cup washout

Unbeaten in the ongoing tournament so far, India will square off against the arch-rivals here and start overwhelming favourites due to the latter's dismal run. (Photo: AFP)

ICC CWC'19: 'Bat aggressively against Mohammed Amir': Sachin Tendulkar advises India

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC World 2019: Injured opener Shikhar Dhawan goes to gym; watch video

2

World Blood Donor Day: Save lives, be a donor

3

ICC CWC'19: Poonam Pandey gives befitting reply to Pakistani ad on Ind vs Pak; watch

4

Lavish dinner for SCO leaders, Modi gets his veg

5

John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi join Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty's 'Mumbai Saga' gang

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham