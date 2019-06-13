Thursday, Jun 13, 2019 | Last Update : 08:06 PM IST

ICC CWC'19: India-New Zealand clash abandoned due to rain

AP
India and New Zealand, the only unbeaten teams, split the competition points.

India is next scheduled to play Pakistan on Sunday in Manchester, and New Zealand has South Africa next Wednesday in Birmingham. (Cricket World Cup/Twitter)
The India-New Zealand match in Nottingham has been abandoned because of persistent showers.

Organizers finally gave up while it was raining at 3 p.m., four and a half hours after the scheduled start at Trent Bridge.

India is next scheduled to play Pakistan on Sunday in Manchester, and New Zealand has South Africa next Wednesday in Birmingham.

