Thursday, Jun 13, 2019 | Last Update : 09:20 AM IST

Sports, Cricket

ICC CWC'19: David Warner returns to his prime form as Aus beats Pak by 41 runs

PTI
Published : Jun 13, 2019, 8:48 am IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2019, 9:11 am IST

Australia looked set for a total in excess of 350, but Mohammad Amir's 5/30 bowls out Australia for 307.

Dashing left-handed opener, David Warner struck 107 off 111 balls, with 11 fours and a six. (Photo:AFP)
 Dashing left-handed opener, David Warner struck 107 off 111 balls, with 11 fours and a six. (Photo:AFP)

Taunton: David Warner was not his usual destructive self but effective nevertheless, his first international century since completing the ball-tampering ban setting up Australia's 41-run win over Pakistan in the World Cup here Wednesday.

Australia looked set for a total in excess of 350 while Warner and captain Aaron Finch (82) were at the crease, but Mohammad Amir (5/30) staged a grand comeback with his best ODI bowling figures to bowl their opponents out for 307.

Pakistan's innings ended at 266 in 45.4 overs overs but not before the duo of Sarfaraz Ahmed and Wahab Riaz gave the Australians a scare with a rearguard action that revived their hopes for a while.

Pakistan were at one stage tottering at 160 for six in the 30th over.

Riaz smashed 45 off 39 balls with two fours and three sixes, while Sarfaraz made 40 off 48. The side's top-scorer though was opener Imam-ul-Haq (53), Mohammad Hafeez contributed 46 while Hasan Ali blazed away to 32 off only 15 balls before Mitchell Starc closed out the game at the death.

"When I got out we had 70 balls to go, as the 'in' batter you want to bat 50 overs. We should have been around 340-50, credit to Pakistan, their second spells were fantastic and made it hard for us to hit down the ground," Warner said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

The dashing left-handed opener struck 107 off 111 balls, with 11 fours and a six.

Earlier, sent into bat after the coin landed in Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed's favour, Australia were off to a steady start with Warner and Finch helping them to 50 in 10 overs.

Amir started with a maiden and going with only four mainline bowlers, Australia knew they needed to score big to put Pakistan under pressure.

The Aussies broke free against Shaheen Afridi, with Finch hitting him over the deep square leg fence for a six and Warner employing the pull shot to get a four. As Australia looked for quick runs, Amir showed his class by bowling another maiden over.

Apart from the singles and twos, both managed to find the ropes occasionally, before Finch carted Mohammad Hafeez for 16 runs with the help of a six and two boundaries.

After a stand that yielded 146 runs in 22.1 overs, Amir provided Pakistan the much-needed breakthrough when he had Finch hitting one high up in the air towards extra cover.

Warner hit Hasan Ali for two consecutive fours, and then, there was a classy cover drive by Steve Smith. A couple of quiet overs was followed by a productive one from Australia's point of view, with Warner smashing Shoaib Malik for a six over long-on and a four to pick 15 runs.

Sitting pretty at 189 for two in the 29th over, Smith tried to up the ante but in doing so, ended up giving a catch to Asif Ali, who had dropped a sitter in the slips earlier at The Cooper Associates County Ground.

Glenn Maxwell struck 20 in 10 balls even as Warner reached the three-figure mark when an edge flew between the keeper and the wide slip for a four. He got out shortly after celebrating his century with gusto.

The show, then, belonged to Amir.

However, Amir's effort was not not enough as Pakistan suffered their second defeat of the showpiece.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq made 53 off 75 balls and steadied the innings with a 54-run second-wicket with Babar Azam (28) after the early dismissal of Fakhar Zaman.

For Australia, Pat Cummins was the most successful bowler with figures of 3/33 while there two wickets apiece for Mitchell Starc and Kane Richardson.

Tags: australia vs pakistan, australia cricket team, pakistan cricket team, 2019 icc cricket world cup, david warner, mohammed amir
Location: United Kingdom, England

Latest From Sports

The Indian support staff comprises batting coach Sanjay Bangar, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar. (Photo: Twitter)

Shastri, support staff to get 45-days extension post World Cup

Conditions were testing and up against a quality attack, David Warner had to be cautious after Pakistan put Australia in. (Photo: AFP)

ICC CWC'19: 'This 100 means a lot to me as a batsman': David Warner

Australian opener David Warner celebrates his century against Pakistan at the County Ground in Taunton on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

David Warner whacks Pakistan

Members of Team India are all covered up to stay warm in chilly conditions at Nottingham. (Photo: AP)

ICC World Cup 2019: Coldplay

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand; DC's Dream11 Prediction

2

'Warrior mode on'! Arjun Kapoor's muscles in shirtless pics excite fans for 'Panipat'

3

In a ‘World First’, frostbitten cat fitted with new limbs

4

Monsoon romance: 5 steamy Bollywood moments that show rain is about passionate love

5

Eat for free at this West Bengal restaurant if you are die-hard MS Dhoni fan

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham