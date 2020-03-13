Friday, Mar 13, 2020 | Last Update : 02:05 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

Delhi's decision to keep IPL matches out of national capital adds to BCCI woes

PTI
Published : Mar 13, 2020, 1:41 pm IST
Updated : Mar 13, 2020, 1:44 pm IST

Lucknow is one of the alternative venues in front of BCCI as it explores to find willing associations

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announces his government's decision to ban IPL games in the national capital at a press conference held along with Health Minister Satyendra Jain (R) in New Delhi on Friday. PTI Photo
 Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announces his government's decision to ban IPL games in the national capital at a press conference held along with Health Minister Satyendra Jain (R) in New Delhi on Friday. PTI Photo

New Delhi: The Delhi government's refusal to allow any IPL matches in the city owing to the COVID-19 pandemic has added to the BCCI's woes with the Board now looking for alternative venues in "willing" states to conduct a closed-door edition.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that the national capital will not have any sporting events for a month to contain the spread of the deadly infection that has sent the world into turmoil with close to 5,000 deaths so far.

The IPL is due to start on March 29 in Mumbai and Delhi's first game was to be on March 30.

"All sports gatherings will be banned, including the IPL, in wake of the coronavirus threat," Sisodia said.

The BCCI responded by listing the alternative venues that could play host. Delhi is home to the Delhi Capital IPL franchise.

"Lucknow has been wanting to host IPL matches for a while now. If it's a closed door tournament, it really doesn't matter where it is played," a BCCI source told PTI.

Before Delhi, Karnataka has also expressed its unwillingness to host IPL matches, while Maharashtra have banned the sale of tickets.

 

Tags: bcci, (ipl) indian premier league 2020, manish sisodia, delhi government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Latest From Sports

LOST OPPORTUNITY: Dronavalli Harika. DC Photo

Women's GP: Harika draws with Anna Muzychuk, remains in 7th place

Paraguayan judge Gustavo Amarilla speaks with the press after ratifying Brazilian retired football player Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto Assis' pretrial detention, for allegedly entering Paraguay with a fake passport, at the Justice Palace in Asuncion on Tuesday. 10, 2020. AFP Photo

Ronaldinho defense appeals pre-trial detention in fake passport case

File photo of India's Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy in action. PTI Photo

All England Championships: Ashwini Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy bow out

FIRST CRICKETER TO BECOME COVID19 VICTIM: Australian pace bowler Kane Richardson. AP Photo

Positive tests of Mikel Arteta, Callum Hudson-Odoi put Premier League in doubt

MOST POPULAR

1

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

2

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

3

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

4

Damaged your iPhone? You may have to wait for a replacement as Coronavirus hits China supply chain

5

A cool tool for meme makers to play with, Unscreen removes background from videos, GIFs

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham