Friday, Mar 13, 2020 | Last Update : 07:18 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

BCCI succumbs to mounting pressure, suspends IPL till April 15

PTI
Published : Mar 13, 2020, 3:34 pm IST
Updated : Mar 13, 2020, 3:34 pm IST

With Delhi government deciding to keep IPL games away and Karanataka likey to follow, BCCI had no choice

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai early this month. PTI Photo
 IPL chairman Brijesh Patel at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai early this month. PTI Photo

New Delhi: With pressure mounting on the Indian cricket board to take a decision on this year's edition of the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) in wake of the growing threat of the rapidly spreading COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI on Friday suspended the start of the tournament from March 29 to April 15.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15th April 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation," the BCCI said in a statement.

This came hours after Delhi government said it will not allow any sporting activity in the national capital due to the health crisis. Delhi is home to the Delhi Capitals IPL franchise.

India has more than 70 positive coronavirus cases so far and recorded its first COVID-19 death on Thursday in Karnataka.

"The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience," the Board stated.

The Board said it will work closely with the central government to tackle the situation. The IPL is set to be a closed-door affair owing to the global crisis, which has caused close to 5,000 deaths.

Several sporting events internationally and in India have been postponed or cancelled due to the travel restrictions that the spread of the virus has triggered all across.

Tags: bcci, (ipl) indian premier league 2020, delhi government, covid 19

Related Stories

Latest From Sports

CLEAN CHIT: Kane Richardson cleared of suspected coronavirus infection. AFP Photo

COVID-19 test on Australian pacer Kane Richardson returns negative

Jaydev Unadkat (right) takes a selfie with his Saurashtra teammates. DC Photo

Saurashtra win maiden Ranji Trophy title thanks to Jaydev Unadkat's heroics

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announces his government's decision to ban IPL games in the national capital at a press conference held along with Health Minister Satyendra Jain (R) in New Delhi on Friday. PTI Photo

Delhi's decision to keep IPL matches out of national capital adds to BCCI woes

LOST OPPORTUNITY: Dronavalli Harika. DC Photo

Women's GP: Harika draws with Anna Muzychuk, remains in 7th place

MOST POPULAR

1

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

2

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

3

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

4

Damaged your iPhone? You may have to wait for a replacement as Coronavirus hits China supply chain

5

A cool tool for meme makers to play with, Unscreen removes background from videos, GIFs

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham