Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019 | Last Update : 04:37 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

Lodha panel secretary says that if BCCI dilute the reforms made by Supreme Court, it would be an insult

PTI
Published : Nov 12, 2019, 1:09 pm IST
Updated : Nov 12, 2019, 1:09 pm IST

Sankaranarayanan feels the Supreme Court still has a role to play in the matter and should take appropriate steps.

The BCCI's plans to dilute reforms mandated by the Supreme Court amount to 'ridiculing' the country's highest judicial authority, asserted Lodha Committee secretary Gopal Sankaranarayanan. (Photo: AFP)
 The BCCI's plans to dilute reforms mandated by the Supreme Court amount to 'ridiculing' the country's highest judicial authority, asserted Lodha Committee secretary Gopal Sankaranarayanan. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: The BCCI's plans to dilute reforms mandated by the Supreme Court amount to "ridiculing" the country's highest judicial authority, asserted Lodha Committee secretary Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who had a pivotal role in drafting the revamp.

Sankaranarayanan feels the Supreme Court still has a role to play in the matter and should take appropriate steps, otherwise, all its efforts to reform the BCCI's administrative structure would go waste.

"If this is permitted to be done and if it remains unchallenged in court and the Supreme Court does not either have a challenge before it or it does not take up suo motu, it will mean ridiculing of the Supreme Court and everything that it did over the years," he told 'ESPNcricinfo'.

The proposal to change the reformed constitution came to light last Saturday when BCCI's new secretary Jay Shah gave out the agenda for the board's annual general meeting to be held in Mumbai on December 1.

The most stunning amendments include altering the rules concerning the cooling-off period for office-bearers, relaxing various disqualification criteria and removing the need for any changes to the constitution needing approval from the Supreme Court.

"It will completely mean going back to square one as far as cricket administration and reforms are concerned. Most of the significant changes would have ceased to exist," he said.

Sankarnarayanan was the secretary of the Lodha Committee, which was appointed by the apex court in 2015 to usher in reforms in cricket administration in the country.

The committee was headed by former Chief Justice of India RM Lodha, along with former Supreme Court Justices RV Raveendran and Ashok Bhan.

According to Sankaranarayanan, if these dilutions are adopted, they might be challenged in the court.

"They are trying to imply that they will no longer need the Supreme Court's imprimatur when it (BCCI) makes changes (to the constitution)," he said.

Sankaranarayanan, who was closely involved in drafting the reforms, however, feels the apex court is partly responsible for the current situation as it played a role in diluting the reforms.

"It makes no difference if the amendment is unanimous...in my view, the court will have a role because the court had a role all this while. It was specific when it approved the initial reforms (in 2016), then it approved the constitution that was drafted and submitted by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) last year," he said.

"They could possibly try and argue that, 'Look, the Supreme Court has not barred us from amending our own constitution so we are more than capable of amending it and making all sorts of changes to it.' That is a narrow way of looking at things.

"They will somehow ensure whatever is left after Supreme Court itself had reversed much of the (original reforms) so that old cliques can continue to operate in a big way," he added.

Tags: bcci, lodha committee, supreme court of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Sports

On November 7, Bellary Tuskers captain C.M. Gautam and his teammate Abrar Qazi were arrested in connection with the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) match-fixing scandal. (Photo: Representational Image)

Central Crime Branch arrests international bookie connected to KPL match fixing scandal

The Sunil Chhetri-led Indian team will leave for Dubai tonight and will also have a training session the next day morning before they fly to Dushanbe. (Photo: File)

Three things that India needs ahead of World Cup qualifers revealed by Sunil CHhetri

Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma entered the men's singles main draw of the Hong Kong Open after clinching straight-game wins in his two qualifying clashes here on Tuesday. (Photo:Twitter)

Sourabh Verma enters main draw of Hong Kong Open badminton

As India gears up to play their first-ever day-night Test with a pink ball, batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara expressed their excitement. (Photo:AFP)

Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara can't wait to play their first-ever day-night Test

MOST POPULAR

1

Asus Zenbook Flip 14 review: A 360-degree all rounder

2

Is this the mind-blowing iPhone 12 we have been waiting for?

3

Top smartphones to buy right now under Rs 20,000

4

14 incredible things Artificial Intelligence can do right now

5

3 iPhone 12 features that could make or break Apple

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham