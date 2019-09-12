Thursday, Sep 12, 2019 | Last Update : 05:14 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

BCCI declare final Test squad for SA; Shubhman Gill gets call, KL Rahul dropped

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 12, 2019, 5:08 pm IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2019, 5:08 pm IST

Ahead of the series against the Proteas, the selectors have announced the final 15-member squad for the home series.

India will be looking to dominate South Africa after win the away series against West Indies convincingly. However, after the West Indies series, the selectors needed to address a few areas of concern before the series against the Proteas. (Photo:AFP)
Mumbai: India will be looking to dominate South Africa after win the away series against West Indies convincingly. However, after the West Indies series, the selectors needed to address a few areas of concern before the series against the Proteas.

The first area of concern was whether to select out of form KL Rahul or benched player Rohit Sharma. The second area of concern was selecting fit all-rounder Hardik Pandya, while the last and final issue was to include which spinner.

However, ahead of the series against the Proteas, the selectors have announced the final 15-member squad for the home series.

After the poor show against the West Indies, the selectors have decided to drop KL Rahul and include Shubman Gill who scored plenty for India ‘A, during the tour of West Indies ‘A’. Earlier, the youngster expressed his disappointment after the selectors overlooked for the away series against West Indies.

India’s 15-member Test squad for home series versus South Africa: Virat Kohli (Capt), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk),Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill

