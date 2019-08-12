Monday, Aug 12, 2019 | Last Update : 05:15 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

BCCI Polls, coming under NADA ambit to be discussed at CoA meet: Reports

PTI
Published : Aug 12, 2019, 4:51 pm IST
Updated : Aug 12, 2019, 4:51 pm IST

Ending years of defiance, the BCCI last Friday agreed to come under the ambit of NADA.

Having received several applications for the top post, the CoA would be short-listing the candidates, who would then appear for the interviews, which are likely to be held on August 16. (Photo: AFP)
 Having received several applications for the top post, the CoA would be short-listing the candidates, who would then appear for the interviews, which are likely to be held on August 16. (Photo: AFP)

The BCCI coming under the ambit of National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and its elections will dominate the Committee of Administrators' (CoA) meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday, the first after last week's landmark development. The CoA members are likely to discuss how the new development could be incorporated in the BCCI constitution.

Ending years of defiance, the BCCI last Friday agreed to come under the ambit of NADA following its CEO Rahul Johri's meeting with top sports ministry officials in New Delhi.

It is expected that the CoA, with its stated "zero tolerance" approach for doping, will discuss the matter at length.

The CoA, comprising chairman Vinod Rai, Diana Edulji and Lt Gen (Retd) Ravi Thodge, will also be taking stock of the situation with regard to elections of the state associations and the subsequent BCCI polls, which are scheduled to be held on October 22.

The trio will take into account how many state associations have fallen in line with the Lodha reforms and how many are still left to comply with and act in accordance.

The state associations have to complete the elections before the second week of September.

Another issue that could come up for discussion is short-listing the candidates for interviews for selection of the national team's head coach by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), led by former captain Kapil Dev.

Having received several applications for the top post, the CoA would be short-listing the candidates, who would then appear for the interviews, which are likely to be held on August 16.

Apart from incumbent Ravi Shastri, some of the other candidates are former India players Lalchand Rajput and Robin Singh and former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson.

Tags: bcci, national anti-doping agency, committee of administrators(coa)

Latest From Sports

Virat Kohli, scored his 42nd ODI century against West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. (Photo: AFP)

Twitter erupts after Virat Kohli scores his 42nd ODI century

In reply, West Indies were on course at 148 for four before they lost their last six wickets for 62 runs to be bundled out for 210 in 42 overs. (Photo: AFP)

'Show more grit and stomach to fight': Windies coach after losing to India

After West Indies cricketer Rahkeem Cornwall was included in the West Indies squad for the two-match Test series against India starting from August 22, his name became famous as he got involved in a funny on-field incident with Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar last month. (Photo: screengrab/twitter)

Deepak Chahar tries to imitate Rahkeem Cornwall but pulls away in last minute; watch

When asked about the tough weather conditions, Kohli said that he prepares and trains to contribute for such difficult days. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: Virat Kohli reveals secret behind his dance moves against West Indies

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Huge crocodile resting on roof of submerged house in flood-hit Karnataka

2

Instagrammer called out by own sister for fake hiking picture

3

Rainwater pours through ceiling into London Luton Airport; see video

4

Celebrating 100th anniversary of India’s space dream, ISRO founder Vikram Sarabhai

5

Watch porn? New malware waits until you visit porn site, then starts recording

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham