Friday, Jul 12, 2019 | Last Update : 03:21 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

Kohli, Bumrah likely to be rested for West Indies tour

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 12, 2019, 2:53 pm IST
Updated : Jul 12, 2019, 3:12 pm IST

Ajinkya Rahane is expected to lead the Test team in Kohli's absence while Rohit Sharma is expected to lead the squad in T20s and ODIs.

The Men in Blue are scheduled to arrive in India on July 14 after suffering defeat against New Zealand in semi-finals of World Cup 2019. (Photo: AFP)
 The Men in Blue are scheduled to arrive in India on July 14 after suffering defeat against New Zealand in semi-finals of World Cup 2019. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: Indian skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Jasprit Bumrah are likely to be rested for the entire West Indies series starting August 3. India is scheduled to play three T20 Internationals, three ODIs and two Tests against the Caribbean side.

Kohli and Bumrah have been playing continuously for the past one year and in order to save their two best players for the long home season ahead, the selectors want to give them a break.

Ajinkya Rahane is expected to lead the Indian Test team in Kohli's absence while Rohit Sharma is expected to lead the squad in T20s and ODIs.

The Men in Blue are scheduled to arrive in India on July 14 after suffering defeat against New Zealand in semi-finals of ICC World Cup 2019. The senior national committee is expected to meet soon thereafter to choose the squad for West Indies tour.

“Kohli and Bumrah are going to miss the T20s and ODIs for sure but the selectors are also thinking to rest them for the two Tests in the West Indies. They are important players for the team and the team management and selection committee wants them to stay fresh for the home season ahead. They have already had a hectic season in the past one year,” sources in the BCCI informed.

There is no news regarding Dhoni's possible inclusion in the squad for West Indies tour. The 38-year-old has been criticized lately, for his inefficiency to score quickly in death overs. MSK Prasad will be speaking to the team management before the selection of the squad.

Tags: india vs west indies, jasprit bumrah, virat kohli
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Sports

Roy, who had struck a magnificent 85 in 65 balls, was given out caught behind off Pat Cummins, although television replays showed the ball had not touched his bat or glove. (Photo: AP)

ICC CWC'19: England's Jason Roy escapes final ban after dissent fine

That includes the hospitality industry, which needs special licences for bars to operate throughout the night when there are big sporting events. (Photo:AFP)

World Cup Final 2019: Kiwis entry to final surprises fans, leaves sports bars stunned

Dhoni is immensely respected by the people for his contribution to cricket. (Photo: Fawad Chaudhry /Facebook/AFP)

Pakistan’s Minister criticizes MS Dhoni, says India deserved to lose semis vs NZ

England will face New Zealand in the final at Lords on July 14. (Photo: File)

ICC CWC'19: Rohit Sharma still ahead of David Warner in leading run-scorers list

MOST POPULAR

1

India prepares to land rover on moon in global space race

2

In a first, Punjab hospital opens mobile de-addiction centre

3

1MORE Stylish True Wireless review: Budget Galaxy Buds alternative

4

France adopts pioneering tax on tech giants like Google, Amazon, Facebook & Uber after US threat

5

Pooja Batra secretly get married to 'Dabangg 3' actor Nawab Shah? see pics

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday night, Super 30 makers organised special screening of Bollywood and TV celebs. Stars like Aditya Seal, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Palak Mucchal, Ajay Gogawale and others watched Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh's film together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Super 30 screening: Bollywood & TV celebs watch Hrithik's film together

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

On Sunday, swagger Kangana Ranaut alongside powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao launched first song Wakhra from their upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya. The actors set the event on fire. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Wakhra song launch: Swagger Kangana alongside Rajkummar sets event on fire

Bollywood celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Daisy Shah, Arjun Rampal and others were spotted in various parts of Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Sidharth, Kiara, Tara and others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham