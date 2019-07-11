'Our boys played their hearts out against NZ': BCCI acting president CK Khanna

Khanna said that India under the leadership of Kohli played brilliant cricket in the league phase.

India were knocked out of the World Cup as the Kiwis defeated the Virat Kohli-led side by 18 runs at Old Trafford on July 10. (Photo: AFP)

Edgbaston: BCCI's acting president CK Khanna on Thursday said the Indian boys played their hearts out against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Khanna said that India under the leadership of Kohli played brilliant cricket in the league phase. He further added that India will work hard and come up with success in future.

BCCI Acting President also conveyed his best wishes to New Zealand.

"It was a tough game and I think our boys played their hearts out. No one wants to lose a game. Each player tried really hard but it was just not our day. Team India under Virat Kohli played brilliant cricket in league phase," Khanna said.

"I am sure our team will work hard and come up with more success in future. Congratulations to New Zealand team. I wish them all the best," he added.

India got off to a horrendous start while chasing a moderate target of 240 on the reserve day. The Kiwi bowlers rattled the top-order of India. Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni rebuilt the innings and added 116 runs. Trent Boult changed the match contours as he dismissed Jadeja.

Towards the end when the onus was on Dhoni, Martin Guptill pulled off a close run out. India were bundled out on 221. Earlier, Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson helped New Zealand post 239 runs for the loss of eight wickets in a rain-hit innings after electing to bat.