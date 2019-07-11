Thursday, Jul 11, 2019 | Last Update : 07:16 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

'Our boys played their hearts out against NZ': BCCI acting president CK Khanna

ANI
Published : Jul 11, 2019, 4:20 pm IST
Updated : Jul 11, 2019, 4:27 pm IST

Khanna said that India under the leadership of Kohli played brilliant cricket in the league phase.

India were knocked out of the World Cup as the Kiwis defeated the Virat Kohli-led side by 18 runs at Old Trafford on July 10. (Photo: AFP)
 India were knocked out of the World Cup as the Kiwis defeated the Virat Kohli-led side by 18 runs at Old Trafford on July 10. (Photo: AFP)

Edgbaston: BCCI's acting president CK Khanna on Thursday said the Indian boys played their hearts out against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

India were knocked out of the World Cup as the Kiwis defeated the Virat Kohli-led side by 18 runs at Old Trafford on July 10.

Khanna said that India under the leadership of Kohli played brilliant cricket in the league phase. He further added that India will work hard and come up with success in future.

BCCI Acting President also conveyed his best wishes to New Zealand.

"It was a tough game and I think our boys played their hearts out. No one wants to lose a game. Each player tried really hard but it was just not our day. Team India under Virat Kohli played brilliant cricket in league phase," Khanna said.

"I am sure our team will work hard and come up with more success in future. Congratulations to New Zealand team. I wish them all the best," he added.

India got off to a horrendous start while chasing a moderate target of 240 on the reserve day. The Kiwi bowlers rattled the top-order of India. Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni rebuilt the innings and added 116 runs. Trent Boult changed the match contours as he dismissed Jadeja.

Towards the end when the onus was on Dhoni, Martin Guptill pulled off a close run out. India were bundled out on 221. Earlier, Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson helped New Zealand post 239 runs for the loss of eight wickets in a rain-hit innings after electing to bat.

Tags: 2019 icc cricket world cup, india vs new zealand, bcci, ck khanna
Location: United Kingdom, England, Birmingham

Latest From Sports

India got knocked out of the World Cup after losing to New Zealand by 18 runs. (Photo: AFP)

Kolkata fan dies of shock after Dhoni's dismissal against New Zealand

After the all-rounder reached his fifty, Rohit Sharma gestured at him from the dressing room, stating that Jadeja is strong enough to take India over the line. (Photo: twitter)

Watch Rohit Sharma gesture ‘Be strong’ to Ravindra Jadeja

Dhoni faced criticism during the ongoing World Cup for scoring runs at a slow pace. (Photo: AFP/AP)

Lata Mangeshkar urges Dhoni not to retire; see tweet

After restricting New Zealand to a modest 239 for eight, the famed Indian top-order failed for the first time in the tournament, as Virat Kohli and his men were all out for 221 in 49.3 overs. (Photo:AP)

ICC CWC'19: 'India fought well, it’s wrong to depend on seniors’, says Sachin

MOST POPULAR

1

Lok Sabha staffers working till late hours to get food, transport facilities

2

Kartik Aaryan buys flat in Mumbai and it has very interesting backstory; read

3

Renault launches facelifted duster at Rs 7.99 Lakh

4

2020 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Fi spied

5

The Moon now has hundreds of artifacts. Should they be protected?

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

On Sunday, swagger Kangana Ranaut alongside powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao launched first song Wakhra from their upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya. The actors set the event on fire. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Wakhra song launch: Swagger Kangana alongside Rajkummar sets event on fire

Bollywood celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Daisy Shah, Arjun Rampal and others were spotted in various parts of Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Sidharth, Kiara, Tara and others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday night, the makers of Kabir Singh had organised a success bash as the Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box-office. Kabir Singh actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Sohum Majumdar and others celebrated success in all-night party at the swanky pub in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kabir Singh success bash: Shahid-Kiara celebrate in all-night party; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham