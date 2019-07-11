Thursday, Jul 11, 2019 | Last Update : 01:06 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

World Cup semi-final 2019: Players to watch out for in Eng-Aus semis

ANI
Published : Jul 11, 2019, 12:14 pm IST
Updated : Jul 11, 2019, 12:35 pm IST

England finished at the third position in the tournaments standing with 12 points. While, Australia with 14 points came at the number 2.

In the league match between Australia and England, the former won by 64 runs. England have never won the World Cup. While Australia claimed the title five times (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015). (Photo: cricketworldcup/twitter)
 In the league match between Australia and England, the former won by 64 runs. England have never won the World Cup. While Australia claimed the title five times (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015). (Photo: cricketworldcup/twitter)

New Delhi: The host England will lock horns with the arch-rivals Australia in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Thursday.

England finished at the third position in the tournaments standing with 12 points. In their last league match, they defeated New Zealand by 119 runs and have the momentum in favour of them.

On the other hand, Australia with 14 points came at the number two spot in the points table. In the last league game of the tournament, South Africa won by 10 runs against Australia. Aussies were in the first position before losing to South Africa.

In the league match between Australia and England, the former won by 64 runs.

England have never won the World Cup. While Australia claimed the title five times (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015).

Here are the key players to look for in Eng-Aus clash:

David Warner

Warner returned to the Australia team after serving a year-long ban for his involvement in a ball-tampering scandal. In the nine World Cup matches played so far, Warner has 638 runs under his belt and is at the second place in the most-run scorer table. The 32-year-old is also the highest scorer in the tournament as he played a knock of 166 runs against Bangladesh.

Ben Stokes

Stokes, who was the man of the match in the opening match against South Africa, is at his devastating best form as he is delivering an all-around performance. Stokes scored 89 runs to help England post a target of 312 for South Africa and later took two wickets. Stokes has also registered three consecutive fifty-plus scores in the tournament. Stokes has scored 381 runs and has picked up 7 wickets in the ongoing World Cup so far.

Mitchell Starc

The 29-year-old left-arm pacer has been in exceptional form in the tournament. The joint highest wicket-taker with Trent Boult in the 2015 edition, Starc is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament with 26 wickets so far. Known for nailing the perfect yorker, Starc picked up four wickets each against England and Sri Lanka, respectively. He also returned with a five-wicket haul against West Indies. In fixture against England, Starc stunned Ben Stokes as he delivered a perfect off-stump yorker. The cricket fraternity praised the delivery and even called it the ball of the tournament. Starc returned with the figure of 5-26 in the last game against New Zealand.

Jofra Archer

Archer, who did not find a spot in the preliminary squad, proved that his inclusion in the final squad was a wise decision as he took three wickets in the opening World Cup match. In England's World Cup warm-up match against Afghanistan, Archer got hold of three batsmen and helped his side restrict the opponents on just 160 runs. The bowler has scalped 17 wickets in the World Cup so far, and he is on the sixth position in the leading wicket-takers list.

England will take on Australia at Edgbaston later in the day.

Tags: england vs australia, england cricket team, australia cricket team, 2019 icc cricket world cup
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Sports

Pakistan failed to leave a mark in the World Cup as the side was unable to reach the knock-out stages. (Photo: AP)

Pak Army spokesperson congratulates NZ on semi-final win against India

Rain interruptions are expected during the match although there is hope that the match won't be pushed to the reserve day. (Photo: AFP)

World Cup semi-final LIVE: AUS vs ENG; Match to start at 3 pm

Reeling at 3 for five and then four for 24 in pursuit of 240, Jadeja played a fine counter-attacking 77 off 56 balls to raise hopes of an improbable India win. (Photo: File)

'By bits and pieces, he ripped me apart': Sanjay Manjrekar apologises to Jadeja

India were 71 for five when Pant got out. (Photo: AP)

Yuvraj backs Rishabh Pant, tells Pietersen his dismissal was not 'pathetic at all'

MOST POPULAR

1

Maharashtra man starves wife for 50 days in search of 'hidden treasure'

2

Budget Samsung Galaxy Note 10 rival launched at Rs 13,600

3

London’s Big Ben marks 160 years amid restoration

4

Japan's USD 270 million craft makes second touchdown on distant asteroid

5

I am Samsung Galaxy Note 10

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

On Sunday, swagger Kangana Ranaut alongside powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao launched first song Wakhra from their upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya. The actors set the event on fire. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Wakhra song launch: Swagger Kangana alongside Rajkummar sets event on fire

Bollywood celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Daisy Shah, Arjun Rampal and others were spotted in various parts of Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Sidharth, Kiara, Tara and others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday night, the makers of Kabir Singh had organised a success bash as the Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box-office. Kabir Singh actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Sohum Majumdar and others celebrated success in all-night party at the swanky pub in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kabir Singh success bash: Shahid-Kiara celebrate in all-night party; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham