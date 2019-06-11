Tuesday, Jun 11, 2019 | Last Update : 02:20 PM IST

Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of World Cup 2019 for three weeks

Dhawan scored a match-winning knock of 117 runs off 95 balls against the defending champions Australia.

KL Rahul is expected to open the innings with Rohit Sharma for rest of the tournament, followed by Dinesh Karthik or Vijay Shankar in the middle order. (Photo :AP/PTI)
Mumbai: India has received a big blow as Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of World Cup 2019 for three weeks with a fractured thumb. Dhawan was hit on his left thumb during India's match against Australia at The Oval on Sunday.

Dhawan scored a match-winning knock of 117 runs off 95 balls against the defending champions Australia. Dhawan became the third opening batsman after Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly to score at least three centuries in the World Cup.

KL Rahul is expected to open the innings with Rohit Sharma for rest of the tournament, followed by Dinesh Karthik or Vijay Shankar in the middle order.

According to reports, Dhawan sustained a fracture on his thumb while scoring his ton on Sunday. Dhawan will not be able to play India’s upcoming matches against New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Dhawan has been a vital player for India in ICC tournaments. The left-hander has scored six centuries in ICC tournaments.

Dhawan's possible replacement in the World Cup might be Shreyas Iyer or Rishabh Pant.

