-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-

Thursday, Jul 11, 2019 | Last Update : 12:10 AM IST

Sports, Cricket

PM Modi disappointed with India's defeat but appreciates team's fighting spirit

PTI
Published : Jul 10, 2019, 9:16 pm IST
Updated : Jul 10, 2019, 9:16 pm IST

India had lost just one match en route the semifinal and finished on top of the table before the knock out the stage.

Chasing 240, a top-order collapse put India under the pump before Ravindra Jadeja's sensational 77-run knock raised hopes of a turnaround. (Photo: ANI)
 Chasing 240, a top-order collapse put India under the pump before Ravindra Jadeja's sensational 77-run knock raised hopes of a turnaround. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was disappointed with India making a semifinal exit from the World Cup but was impressed with the fighting spirit the team showed in the nail-biting contest against New Zealand.

Chasing 240, a top-order collapse put India under the pump before Ravindra Jadeja's sensational 77-run knock raised hopes of a turnaround but eventually the hot title-favourites fell short by 18 runs.

"A disappointing result, but good to see #TeamIndia's fighting spirit till the very end. India batted, bowled, fielded well throughout the tournament, of which we are very proud. Wins and losses are a part of life. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. #INDvsNZ," Modi tweeted.

India had lost just one match en route the semifinal and finished on top of the table before the knock out the stage.

Tags: india vs new zealand, pm narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Sports

India lost the match against New Zealand by 18 runs to crash out of the World Cup. (Photo: AFP)

'Can't always rely on Rohit, Kohli, others need to take responsibility': Tendulkar

World Cup semi-final: 'Team India put up a great fight', says Rahul

Needing just 240 to reach Sunday's final, two-time champions India were undone by a dismal start to their run chase. (Photo: AFP)

Kohli reacts after NZ loss, says 45 minutes of bad cricket put India out

After his brace against Tajikistan, Sunil Chettri became the second-highest goalscorer with a goal tally of 70. (Photo:AFP)

Sunil Chettri goes past Lionel Messi to be 2nd top active international footballer

MOST POPULAR

1

Gujarat: Lions will be tracked using radio collars in Gir forest

2

Over 3,133 cr digital transactions in FY19, positive trend for ongoing fiscal: Prasad

3

They don’t know yet! India has lost

4

12-year old in Hyderabad emerges as software developer and budding entrepreneur

5

Singapore's 'priciest penthouse': USD 54 million, 3 floors, 5 bedrooms

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

On Sunday, swagger Kangana Ranaut alongside powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao launched first song Wakhra from their upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya. The actors set the event on fire. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Wakhra song launch: Swagger Kangana alongside Rajkummar sets event on fire

Bollywood celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Daisy Shah, Arjun Rampal and others were spotted in various parts of Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Sidharth, Kiara, Tara and others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday night, the makers of Kabir Singh had organised a success bash as the Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box-office. Kabir Singh actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Sohum Majumdar and others celebrated success in all-night party at the swanky pub in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kabir Singh success bash: Shahid-Kiara celebrate in all-night party; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, John Abraham, Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Preet Singh and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kartik-Sara, Akshay, Alia and others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham