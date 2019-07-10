-
Wednesday, Jul 10, 2019 | Last Update : 11:26 AM IST

Sports, Cricket

ICC CWC 2019: India vs New Zealand; Rain to play spoilsport on reserve day too

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 10, 2019, 11:14 am IST
Updated : Jul 10, 2019, 11:16 am IST

As per the MET department’s earlier statement, the sky will be overcast and showers are expected all through-out the day.

As India look to resume their semi-final match against the Kiwis, rains look to interrupt the match once again on the reserve day. (Photo:AP)
  As India look to resume their semi-final match against the Kiwis, rains look to interrupt the match once again on the reserve day. (Photo:AP)

Mumbai: As expected, the rains played a spoilsport on the match day to rule out any chance of play after the 45th over. Because of the rains, the ICC had to defer the semi-final match between India and New Zealand on the reserve day. However, the match will be resumed from where it was stopped on Tuesday. After the rains halted the match, New Zealand were 211/5 with 23 balls left to be played.

Weather report: As India look to resume their semi-final match against the Kiwis, rains look to interrupt the match once again on the reserve day. As per the MET department’s earlier statement, the sky will be overcast and showers are expected all through-out the day. The temperature will be around 14-16 degree Celsius.

What happens if the DLS influences the match?

If the match gets interrupted by rain, then DLS is likely to affect the target that will be set by New Zealand. India would have to chase a revised target of 237 within 46 overs. And, if the match gets reduced to 20-overs, then India would have to chase down a target of 148.

