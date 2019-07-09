Tuesday, Jul 09, 2019 | Last Update : 05:16 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

ICC CWC'19: India vs New Zealand; Weather report and pitch report

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Jul 9, 2019, 10:07 am IST
Updated : Jul 9, 2019, 11:25 am IST

India will look to carry on their formidable form, whereas New Zealand will look to gather themselves before the crucial semis versus India.

Intriguingly, the league match between India and New Zealand was abandoned due to rain without a single ball being bowled. (Photo:AFP)
 Intriguingly, the league match between India and New Zealand was abandoned due to rain without a single ball being bowled. (Photo:AFP)

Mumbai: India will look to carry on their formidable form, whereas New Zealand will look to gather themselves before the crucial Semi-final against India, especially after having lost three straight matches on the trot against Pakistan, England and Australia.

Although, this time also we might not be able to see a good encounter between red-hot India and stuttering New Zealand as rain is posing as a threat for the Kiwis side. A washout on the match-day and on the reserve-day would ensure India's qualification for the finals.

Weather report:

After the washout at Nottingham, another chance of washout at Manchester is likely as the British MET department have stated that rain is likely to intervene the semi-final match between India and New Zealand. There will be light showers around 10am local time.

The maximum temperature will be around 16 degree celsius while the minimum temperature will be close to 7 degree celsius. The MET department have stated that it is most likely that there might be “cloudier skies and some showery rain developing at times.”

Intriguingly, the league match between India and New Zealand was abandoned due to rain without a single ball being bowled. The MET department have stated a 50 per cent chance of rain before the match, forcing the match to be delayed by half an hour from the fixed time (10.30 am). The department also said that the black clouds might clear after 1pm.

However, this time if rain forces the match to be cancelled on Tuesday, the match can be played on the next day. A reserve day has been kept by the International Cricket Council for the knockout stages. Moreover, the weather forecast for Wednesday seems to be gloomy as the department have stated that on Wednesday also there will be "rather extensive rain" besides general overcast conditions.

However, if the match gets cancelled on Wednesday too, then, automatically India will qualify for the finals because India have more league points (15) than New Zealand (11). Having beaten Sri Lanka by seven-wickets, India finished on top after Australia lost to South Africa by 10-runs in the last group stage match.

Pitch report:

The pitch for the semi-final encounter between India and New Zealand hasn't changed, and it's likely to stay that way only. This pitch was used in the last group stage match between Australia and South Africa. And, the last group stage match was enough to determine that it was a pure batting pitch, so the team that wins the toss is more likely to bat first despite the overcast conditions.

Tags: india vs new zealand, indian cricket team, 2019 icc cricket world cup, new zealand cricket team
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Sports

(Photo: AFP)

World Cup semi-final: New Zealand's 5 biggest weapons against India

The World Cup 2019 trophy (Photo: AFP)

ICC CWC'19: Bhuvneshwar replaces Shami in IND-NZ clash

Bumrah after dismissing Guptill. (Photo: AP)

World Cup semi-final: NZ restricted to 27 runs after 10 overs against India

Dravid has been coach of India’s under-19 and ‘A’ teams since 2015 and coached the under-19 men’s side to victory at the 2018 World Cup.(Photo: AP)

Rahul Dravid appointed head of cricket at NCA

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: ITBP forces form human wall to shield Amarnath pilgrims from rocks

2

Book Review: Where will man take us? A bold story of the man technology is creating

3

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue is next best thing to a perfect smartphone

4

Nokia 9 PureView India release coming soon; this time for real

5

I'm Sindhi, how can I pay double: Tamannaah on buying flat at high price

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

On Sunday, swagger Kangana Ranaut alongside powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao launched first song Wakhra from their upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya. The actors set the event on fire. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Wakhra song launch: Swagger Kangana alongside Rajkummar sets event on fire

Bollywood celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Daisy Shah, Arjun Rampal and others were spotted in various parts of Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Sidharth, Kiara, Tara and others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday night, the makers of Kabir Singh had organised a success bash as the Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box-office. Kabir Singh actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Sohum Majumdar and others celebrated success in all-night party at the swanky pub in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kabir Singh success bash: Shahid-Kiara celebrate in all-night party; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, John Abraham, Nushrat Bharucha, Rakul Preet Singh and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kartik-Sara, Akshay, Alia and others snapped in Mumbai

Amidst heavy rains, Kangana Ranaut launched her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya's trailer at grand launch in Mumbai. Also starring Rajkummar Rao in lead role, Kangana stole the limelight with her shimmering appearance at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Kangana steals the limelight at Judgementall Hai Kya trailer launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham