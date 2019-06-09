Sunday, Jun 09, 2019 | Last Update : 04:42 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: AUS vs IND LIVE; India builds 100 runs opening stand

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 9, 2019, 12:50 pm IST
Updated : Jun 9, 2019, 4:38 pm IST

India: 97/0 ; Rohit Sharma 42 Shikar Dhawan 50; Mitchell Starc 0/8.

Dhawan and Kohli are yet to register a big score in the mega-event. The Indian batting line-up will also consist of KL Rahul, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. India will be hoping to post a competitive score on the board while Pat Cummins and Mitchell starc will be hoping to curb India from doing so. (Photo:AFP)
Mumbai:

LIVE UPDATES:

Updates here

Overs

21.1: Rohit Sharma brings up his 50 too.

19.2: India reaches 100 as Dhawan and Rohit looks to add more runs to the board.

17.4: Dhawan brings up his first 50 of 2019 World Cup. This is a good news as the opener has struggled to find his form.

15.2: India brings reaches 80 to form nearly 100 runs opening partnership between Rohit and Dhawan as the pair fetched 31 and 46 runs respectively.

TOSS: Virat Kohli wins the toss and chooses to bat first.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 3 pm IST on Sunday. (June 9)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Oval.

Live Telecast:

Star India has acquired the rights of telecasting the tournament, and the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports Channel.

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar as well.

Pre-Match Analysis

India started their World Cup 2019 campaign with a superb bowling performance against the Proteas. Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah were they key elements of India's bowling attack. Jasprit Bumrah was brilliant with the new ball and Yuzvendra Chahal showed his expertise in the middle overs. The duo was succesful in restricting South Africa to 227.

Rohit Sharma's century steered the Men in Blue to victory as India chased down the target successfully with 15 balls remaining. The only concern for India will be the form of Shikhar Dhawan. The left-hander has failed to make an impact in the tournament.

Dhawan and Kohli are yet to register a big score in the mega-event. The Indian batting line-up will also consist of KL Rahul, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. India will be hoping to post a competitive score on the board while Pat Cummins and Mitchell starc will be hoping to curb India from doing so. The duo is expected to rely on short balls to exploit the Indian batting order.

The Australian team was tested by West Indies in their previous match. After losing early wickets, the Aussies were successful in posting 288 on the board. Australia's batting order will be led by David Warner and Steve Smith.

Amid boos, both the players have the potential to turn the tide in Australia's favour. Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Adam Zampa are expected to make a formidable bowling attack.

India vs Australia ICC World Cup 2019 is going to be played at the Kennington Oval, London. There has been some rain around in London but the weather is expected to favorable on match day.

SQUADS:

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(wk), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik.

Tags: australia vs india, australia cricket team, indian cricket team, 2019 icc cricket world cup
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

