  India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in second Test, win series 1-0
PTI
Published : Dec 6, 2021, 10:35 am IST
Updated : Dec 6, 2021, 10:35 am IST

India's cricketers celebrate after winning the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)
Mumbai: India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in the second and final Test to seal the series 1-0 here on Monday.

Resuming the day at 140 for five, New Zealand folded up for 167 in the second innings after India set them a mammoth 540-run target. Daryl Mitchell was the top-scorer for New Zealand with 60-run knock.

 

India off-spinner Jayant Yadav was the pick of the bowlers on day four, ending with figures of four for 49 .

Mayank Agarwal scored a fighting hundred in the game which will be most remembered for New Zealand Ajaz Patel's 10-wicket haul in an innings, becoming only the third bowler to do so.

The first Test had ended in a draw.

Brief Scores:

India: 325 and 276 for seven declared.

New Zealand: 62 and 167 all out in 56.3 overs (Henry Nicholls 44, Daryl Mitchell 60; Ravichandran Ashwin 4/34, Jayant Yadav 4/49). PTI BS AT AT 12061020 NNNN

