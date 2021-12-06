India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in second Test, win series 1-0

Resuming the day at 140 for five, New Zealand folded up for 167 in the second innings

India's cricketers celebrate after winning the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)

Mumbai: India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in the second and final Test to seal the series 1-0 here on Monday.

Resuming the day at 140 for five, New Zealand folded up for 167 in the second innings after India set them a mammoth 540-run target. Daryl Mitchell was the top-scorer for New Zealand with 60-run knock.

India off-spinner Jayant Yadav was the pick of the bowlers on day four, ending with figures of four for 49 .

Mayank Agarwal scored a fighting hundred in the game which will be most remembered for New Zealand Ajaz Patel's 10-wicket haul in an innings, becoming only the third bowler to do so.

The first Test had ended in a draw.

Brief Scores:

India: 325 and 276 for seven declared.

New Zealand: 62 and 167 all out in 56.3 overs (Henry Nicholls 44, Daryl Mitchell 60; Ravichandran Ashwin 4/34, Jayant Yadav 4/49). PTI BS AT AT 12061020 NNNN