BCCI releases IPL schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener

PTI
Published : Sep 6, 2020, 5:08 pm IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2020, 5:29 pm IST

The action will then shift to Sharjah on September 22 when Rajasthan Royals will host Chennai Super Kings

File photo shows Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya (photo: Sandeep Shetty)
 File photo shows Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya (photo: Sandeep Shetty)

Dubai: Ending days of anxious wait, the BCCI on Sunday released the schedule for the upcoming IPL, and in keeping with tradition, defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on runners-up Chennai Super Kings in the opener in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

Moved out of India due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the upcoming edition of the world's biggest T20 league will be held in the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE.

 

After the tournament-opener, Dubai will host its first game the next day when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The action will then shift to Sharjah on September 22 when Rajasthan Royals will host Chennai Super Kings.

There will be 10 double headers, with the first match starting at 3:30pm IST and the second 7:30pm, according to BCCI release.

In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah.

Venues for the playoffs and the IPL 2020 final will be announced later. The final is slated for November 10.

 

