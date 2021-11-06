Saturday, Nov 06, 2021 | Last Update : 12:55 AM IST

  Sports   Cricket  05 Nov 2021  India crush Scotland, pray for 'Sunday Sensation' from Afghans
Sports, Cricket

India crush Scotland, pray for 'Sunday Sensation' from Afghans

PTI
Published : Nov 5, 2021, 10:35 pm IST
Updated : Nov 5, 2021, 10:35 pm IST

The match lasted a mere 24.1 overs as India first skittled Scotland for 85 in 17.4 overs and then batted for another 6.3 overs

ndia's captain Virat Kohli greets Scotland's players after India won the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Scotland in Dubai, UAE, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.(AP)
  ndia's captain Virat Kohli greets Scotland's players after India won the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Scotland in Dubai, UAE, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.(AP)

Dubai: India showed their class and might with an all-round effort as they pulverised Scotland by eight wickets in a Super 12 game on Friday, ensuring that they live to fight another day in the ICC T20 World Cup.

The entire match lasted a mere 24.1 overs as India first skittled Scotland for 85 in 17.4 overs and then batted for another 6.3 overs to knock off the runs, taking the net run-rate to +1.619, which is now best among all six teams, even better than top placed Pakistan (+1.065).

 

To surpass Afghanistan's current Net Run-Rate of +1.481, India needed to score the required runs in 7.1 overs and KL Rahul (50 off 19 balls) and Rohit Sharma (30 off 16 balls) added 70 in five overs to make sure that they achieve it in style.

The fastest team 50 of this edition came inside four overs and the poor Scotland bowlers had no idea what hit them as they hit a total of 11 fours and four sixes between them.

But that was the controllable part of the story. What they don't have any control over is their fate and now the Rashid Khans, Mohammed Nabis will determine it on Sunday against New Zealand.

A win for Afghanistan will mean that India will know how to win against Namibia and enter the semi-finals when no one expected them to. A New Zealand victory, though, will knock India out of the tournament.

 

The disdain with which Rahul batted showed how hurt the Indian team was and at least wanted to course correct the part that they could.

There were conventional pulls, pick-up pulls, flat batted shots and slog sweeps which signalled his intent of demonising the bowlers.

It was a scary batsmanship for any opposition and when he got out trying to get his fourth six, India had sealed the game.

In fact, it was over in the first innings itself as Virat Kohli won a toss finally on his 33rd birthday and put Scotland into bat.

India's seasoned bowlers then made short work of the unheralded batting line-up with both Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja returning with identical career-best T20 figures of 3 for 15.

 

Jasprit Bumrah (2/10) surpassed Yuzvendra Chahal (63 scalps) to now become India's highest wicket-taker in shortest version.

Plucky left-handed opener George Munsey (24 off 19 balls) clipped Bumrah over square leg for a six and reverse swept Varun Chakravarthy for a boundary to signal positive intent but the gulf in class was always obvious.

Skipper Kyle Coetzer (1) was pegged on the backfoot by a Bumrah yorker first up and then he bowled a slower one which beat the Scotsman all ends up.

A lethal Shami (3/15) then sent back the dangerous looking Munsey, who failed to clear mid-on. That was the end of Scotland batting's brief bright spot.

 

The disciplined Jadeja (3/15), with his 'darts-like' accuracy, removed Matthew Cross (2), Richie Berrington (0) and Michael Leask (21 off 12 balls) in quick succession to blow away the middle-order.

Jadeja varied the pace of his deliveries but occasionally bowled the ones that skid through the surface hurrying the batters.

Once Scotland were 44 for 4 after 10 overs, there was no looking back for the Indian bowlers.

It was a game where even percentage bowling was enough to rattle the Scotland batters, who didn't find too many options to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Scotland's previous poor show with willow against weaker teams like Namibia and Afghanistan was an indicator that they wouldn't do any better against India.

 

Once half the side was out with less than 60 on the board, the lower order was caught between survival and attack.

Calum MacLeod (16 off 28 balls) laboured along before being cleaned up by Shami as Indians hardly had to bowl too many effort balls to dismantle the opposition.

Save one where No. 10 Alasdair Evans was yorked by a 90 mph thunderbolt by Shami.

It was one such happy evening in the office where skipper Kohli wasn't bothered whether there was a sixth bowler available or not.

Ravichandran Ashwin (1/29) and Varun Chakravarthy (0/15) were also accurate for the better part of their spells.

Tags: icc t20 world cup

Latest From Sports

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli congratulates Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan at the end of the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. (Photo: AP/File)

DCW notice to Police demanding action over rape threats to Virat Kohli's daughter

India skipper Virat Kohli. (AP Photo)

ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli drops one spot to fifth, KL Rahul slips to eighth

Former Indian captain and cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni was another. His management firm Rhiti Sports placed the bid which was dismissed at the technical stage, for fronting for an industrialist whose relatives already own an IPL franchise. — DC Image

Auction of two IPL teams fetches Rs 12,715 cr for BCCI

Team India was restrcited to 151/7 in 20 overs. (Photo: Twitter/@BCCI)

Will Rohit Sharma be dropped from the team? Here's Virat Kohli's answer

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham