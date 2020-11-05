Thursday, Nov 05, 2020 | Last Update : 04:05 PM IST

  Sports   Cricket  05 Nov 2020  Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa 'clears' LPL
Sports, Cricket

Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa 'clears' LPL

THE ASIAN AGE. | BIPIN DANI
Published : Nov 5, 2020, 2:02 pm IST
Updated : Nov 5, 2020, 2:02 pm IST

All matches will be played at one venue - Hambantota

Lanka Premier League
 Lanka Premier League

The President of Sri Lanka has "cleared" the Lanka Premier League (LPL) to be held in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board officials, including the president Shammi Silva, and the tournament director Ravin Wickeramratne met the president on Thursday morning. In the meeting, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa cleared the tournament.

 

The meeting was also attended by the health ministry officials and country's sports minister Namal Rajapaksha.

"The President was keen to have the event be staged in the country and backed the sports activities be brought to normal," the source, who was present at the meeting confirmed.

It has also been decided that only a 7-day quarantine will be required for the players and during this period also, the players would be able to have training inside the bio-bubble.

"The health ministry will now issue further guidelines whether the players coming from overseas need to confine in the room for 1 or 2-days during this 7-day period."

 

All matches will be played at one venue - Hambantota.

Tags: lanka premier league, sri lanka cricket

Latest From Sports

Rohit Sharma stunned everyone when he took to the field to play against SRH on Tuesday

The pitch gets murkier

Australian all-rounder Shane Watson

Australian all-rounder Shane Watson quits competitive cricket after CSK's exit

Representational image

Mobile Premier League is new apparel sponsor of Indian cricket team

Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy is spinning reality out of dreams

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham