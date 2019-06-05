Wednesday, Jun 05, 2019 | Last Update : 03:09 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa win toss, elect to bat against India

PTI
Published : Jun 5, 2019, 3:00 pm IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2019, 3:02 pm IST

Injury-ravaged SA brought spinner Tabraiz Shamsi into playing XI while playing two allrounders in Chris Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo.

South Africa's pace spearhead Dale Steyn was ruled out of the World Cup Tuesday due to a shoulder injury. (ICC World Cup/Twitter)
 South Africa's pace spearhead Dale Steyn was ruled out of the World Cup Tuesday due to a shoulder injury. (ICC World Cup/Twitter)

Southampton: South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat against India in a World Cup match at the Rose Bowl here Wednesday.

Injury-ravaged South Africa brought spinner Tabraiz Shamsi into the playing XI while playing two allrounders in Chris Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo.

South Africa's pace spearhead Dale Steyn was ruled out of the World Cup Tuesday due to a shoulder injury, while Lungi Ngidi too is nursing a hamstring strain.

South Africa has lost their opening two matches, while it is the first match of the World Cup for India.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni (w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Tags: 2019 icc cricket world cup, india vs south africa, india squad for world cup 2019
Location: United Kingdom, England, Southampton

Latest From Sports

Sri Lanka registered their first win of the World Cup against Afghanistan after facing a massive defeat at the hands of New Zealand (Photo: File)

'Sri Lanka's experienced bowling unit key to victory': says Thisara Perera

Kohli’s India are ranked second in the world and will be firm favourites as they begin their quest for a third World Cup triumph against South Africa. (Photo: AFP)

'South Africa not to be taken lightly', says Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Costa managed to score only twice in 16 appearances for Atletico Madrid in 2018-19. (Photo: AFP)

Spanish prosecutor accuses Diego Costa of tax fraud worth 1 million euros

He rose through the ranks of the Swedish Football Association and served as its president before becoming UEFA president in 1990. (Photo: UEFA/Twitter)

Champions League football architect Lennart Johansson dies aged 89

MOST POPULAR

1

Sikh man flaunts 'rainbow turban' with pride

2

Facebook honours Kochi teenager with USD 500 for spotting memory bug on WhatsApp

3

England’s expanded ‘blue belt’ to help conserve marine species

4

What! Ananya Panday denied entering club in Mumbai? deets inside

5

Computer Baba demands helicopter to survey river Narmada

more

Editors' Picks

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

more

ALSO FROMLife

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham