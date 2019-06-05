ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa win toss, elect to bat against India

Injury-ravaged SA brought spinner Tabraiz Shamsi into playing XI while playing two allrounders in Chris Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo.

South Africa's pace spearhead Dale Steyn was ruled out of the World Cup Tuesday due to a shoulder injury. (ICC World Cup/Twitter)

Southampton: South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat against India in a World Cup match at the Rose Bowl here Wednesday.

South Africa's pace spearhead Dale Steyn was ruled out of the World Cup Tuesday due to a shoulder injury, while Lungi Ngidi too is nursing a hamstring strain.

South Africa has lost their opening two matches, while it is the first match of the World Cup for India.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni (w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (w), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.