Wednesday, Jun 05, 2019 | Last Update : 10:36 AM IST

Sports, Cricket

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Struggling Lanka edges Afghanistan to win by 34 runs

REUTERS
Published : Jun 5, 2019, 9:14 am IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2019, 9:15 am IST

Sri Lanka limped to 201 all out in the 37th over as Afghanistan grabbed 9 wickets for 57 runs to have a chance of pulling off a shock win.

Sri Lanka made sure that victory did not come at their expense as Lasith Malinga bowled Hamid Hassan with a yorker four balls later. (Photo:AP)
 Sri Lanka made sure that victory did not come at their expense as Lasith Malinga bowled Hamid Hassan with a yorker four balls later. (Photo:AP)

Cardiff: Sri Lanka survived a woeful batting collapse to beat Afghanistan by 34 runs in a rain-shortened World Cup thriller on Tuesday.

The 1996 World Cup champions limped to 201 all out in the 37th over as Afghanistan grabbed nine wickets for 57 runs to give themselves a chance of pulling off a shock win.

Afghanistan needed a rain-revised target of just 187 from 41 overs but they failed to gain any momentum in their run chase and completely lost their way after opener Mohammad Shahzad’s dismissal in the fifth over led them to losing five wickets for just 23 runs.

After Afghanistan were reduced to 57-5, a partnership of 64 by Najibullah Zadran and captain Gulbadin Naib gave them hope.

But fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep grabbed two quick wickets before Najibullah was run out by Dimuth Karunaratne for 43.

That set up a tense finale as the last two batsmen needed to score another 42 runs to hand Afghanistan their first World Cup win against a test-playing nation.

But Sri Lanka made sure that victory did not come at their expense as Lasith Malinga bowled Hamid Hassan with a yorker four balls later.

Pradeep was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers as he claimed a career best four wickets for 31 runs as Afghanistan were bowled out for 152 in the 33rd over.

“One hundred and eighty seven is not easy to defend, we know their openers go hard, but once we got them they were on the backfoot and we kept getting wickets,” Sri Lanka captain Karunaratne said.

Earlier, Sri Lanka’s batsmen had also lost their way as they fell from 144-1 to 201 all out.

Mohammad Nabi sparked the collapse when he grabbed three wickets in the space of five deliveries by producing a brilliant spell of spin bowling in the 22nd over. He finished with four wickets for 30 runs.

Sri Lanka slid steadily to 182-8 before play was paused due to rain.

Some big hits by the tailenders carried Sri Lanka over the 200 run mark after play resumed. Wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera top-scored with 78 runs off 81 balls which included eight boundaries.

But he ran out of partners at the other end and holed out in desperation.

“The wicket was not easy for the batsmen and so we’d asked the bowlers to hit the deck hard and they came back well during the middle overs,” said Afghanistan skipper Naib.

The win over Afghanistan handed Sri Lanka their first win of the tournament after they were beaten by South Africa in their opener. Afghanistan are rooted to the bottom of the 10-team standings having lost both of their matches.

Tags: sri lanka vs afghanistan, 2019 icc cricket world cup, sri lanka cricket team, afghanistan cricket team
Location: United Kingdom, Wales, Cardiff

Latest From Sports

Rhodes, whose players made a dream start to the campaign by beating South Africa by 21 runs in their World Cup opener after piling up their highest one-day international total, refused to take the credit. (Photo: AFP)

'Christchurch mosque attack brought Bangladesh players closer': Steve Rhodes

Shakib Al Hasan was the talisman for Bangladesh in their emphatic 21-runs win against South Africa. (Photo: AFP/PTI)

ICC World Cup 2019: Bangladesh vs New Zealand; DC's Dream11 Prediction

He even lauded Rabada for the skills he possesses and said the batting lineup needs to be respectful against such a world class bowler. (Photo: AFP)

ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli acclaims South Africa as very strong side

After Pakistan’s stunning win, Indian cricketers and pundits took to twitter to congratulate them for their unbelievable comeback. The whole cricketing fraternity left behind all political tensions between the two countries to wish the nemesis. (Photo:AFP)

Indian cricketers praise Pakistan after their comeback win versus England

MOST POPULAR

1

Panga: Kangana Ranaut enjoys South Indian food post kabaddi session; pic inside

2

Smriti Irani's PF certificate to be auctioned; proceeds to help women artisans

3

ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa vs India; DC's Dream11 Prediction

4

Smartphone tech we are dying for is real and it’s not from Apple or Samsung

5

Is Bollywood no longer afraid of ICC Cricket World Cup?

more

Editors' Picks

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn arranged a prayer meet for his late father and action director, Veeru Devgan. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Aruna Irani, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others paid homage to the veteran fight master. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan prayer meet: Big B, Salman, Kareena & others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Tiger, Saif, Katrina, Malaika and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham