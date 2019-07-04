Thursday, Jul 04, 2019 | Last Update : 02:31 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

ICC CWC'19: Key players to watch in Afghanistan-West Indies clash

ANI
Published : Jul 4, 2019, 1:14 pm IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2019, 1:14 pm IST

Afghanistan have not won a single game in the tournament and rank at the last spot of the team standings.

West Indies have won the first two World Cup (1975, 1979) and Afghanistan have failed to lift the World cup trophy even once. (Photo: AFP)
 West Indies have won the first two World Cup (1975, 1979) and Afghanistan have failed to lift the World cup trophy even once. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: The two bottom-ranked teams, Afghanistan and West Indies, will lock horns in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Thursday.

Afghanistan have not won a single game in the tournament and rank at the last spot of the team standings. The team displayed fighting performance against India and Pakistan. Afghan side have the match-winning players but they lack in the experience.

On the other hand, Windies have won a single match. They are at the ninth place in the tournaments standings.

West Indies have won the first two World Cup (1975, 1979) and Afghanistan have failed to lift the World cup trophy even once.

Key players to watch out in Afghanistan-Windies clash:

Chris Gayle

The big hitter is playing his last World Cup. The 39-year-old is a promising batsman to give a brilliant start to his team in the top-order. The left-hander has featured in 297 ODIs and has 10,386 runs under his belt. Gayle amassed 135, 50, 162, 77 against England in the five-match ODI series, excluding the third match, which was abandoned, earlier this year. He scored 87 runs against New Zealand and he played a quickfire knock of 50 runs against Pakistan in the World Cup match.

Mohammad Nabi

Nabi strengthens Afghanistan's bowling attack as the 34-year-old provides experience to the squad. He bagged four wickets against Sri Lanka and then picked up two wickets against Pakistan. The Afghan all-rounder can also add some runs with the bat when required by the team. Nabi has scalped nine wickets in the tournament so far.

Sheldon Cottrell

Cottrell is known for his signature style of marching and stopping with a salute. In the recent five-match ODI series against England, the fast bowler bagged seven wickets, including a five in the second match. He is the crucial player for the Caribbean side. Against Pakistan in the first match, Cottrell picked the important wicket of Imam-ul-Haq. He has 12 wickets in the tournament so far.

Gulbadin Naib

The Afghan skipper possesses the ability of bowling as well as batting. He is a vital member of the squad as he can bat at any number and is a regular bowler of the team. Naib picked up three wickets against England, scalped two wickets each against India and Bangladesh, respectively.

Tags: 2019 icc cricket world cup, west indies vs afghanistan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Sports

After this season, Buffon is expected to become a member of Juventus' management. (Photo: AFP)

Buffon returns to Juventus after 1 season at PSG

The former Chelsea midfielder has left second-tier club Derby, where he came close to securing promotion to the Premier League in his first season in management. (Photo: AP)

Chelsea hires former midfielder Lampard as manager

Rayudu however chose to not play the blame-game and ended his letter thanking the skippers he has played under. (Photo: AFP)

Rayudu’s controversial retirement and the fierce cricketing competition in India

India is known to be a cricket fanatic country and the people have always been known to support the team in their unique way. (Photo: ANI)

Madurai fans root for India's World Cup victory in a unique way

MOST POPULAR

1

Android’s Andy Rubin ran a ‘sex ring’ according to estranged wife

2

Swara Bhasker and her boyfriend Himanshu Sharma end 5-year long relationship

3

Madurai fans root for India's World Cup victory in a unique way

4

Economic Survey 2018-19 highlights

5

Forget 2019 iPhone 11, Apple’s next smartphone revealed

more

Editors' Picks

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

more

ALSO FROMLife

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

The 'Hypnosis' collection by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen included large hypnotic installations across the stage for a dramatic effect. (Photo: AP/Francois Mori)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2019: Hypnotic silhouettes with exaggerated details

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri accepts applause at the end of the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2020 fashion collection presented in Paris. (Photo: AP/Michel Euler)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Back to Black

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham