Sunday, Oct 04, 2020 | Last Update : 04:03 AM IST

193rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

6,476,949

5,015

Recovered

5,427,403

2,326

Deaths

100,903

28

Maharashtra1416513111772037480 Andhra Pradesh7067906439935900 Karnataka6206304995069119 Tamil Nadu6088555529389653 Uttar Pradesh4031013468595864 Delhi2827522506135401 West Bengal2603242287555017 Odisha222734190080912 Kerala204242131048772 Telangana1936001634071135 Bihar178882164537888 Assam169985139977655 Gujarat1332191132403417 Rajasthan1288591077181441 Haryana1237821059901307 Madhya Pradesh117588932382207 Punjab107096840253134 Chhatisgarh9856566860777 Jharkhand7770964515661 Jammu and Kashmir69832495571105 Uttarakhand4533233642555 Goa3107125071386 Puducherry2548919781494 Tripura2412717464262 Himachal Pradesh136799526152 Chandigarh112128677145 Manipur9791760263 Arunachal Pradesh8649623014 Nagaland5768469311 Meghalaya5158334343 Sikkim2707199431 Mizoram178612880
  Sports   Cricket  03 Oct 2020  Kohli finds his form and carries Royal Challengers Bangalore to an 8-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals
Sports, Cricket

Kohli finds his form and carries Royal Challengers Bangalore to an 8-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals

AP
Published : Oct 3, 2020, 8:55 pm IST
Updated : Oct 3, 2020, 10:49 pm IST

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 72 as Royal Challengers Bangalore moved to the top of the table.

Twenty-year-old Padikkal’s fluent 63 and Kohli’s first half century this season carried Bangalore to 158-2 in 19.1 overs in a well-measured run-chase under hot and humid conditions. (Photo | PTI)
 Twenty-year-old Padikkal’s fluent 63 and Kohli’s first half century this season carried Bangalore to 158-2 in 19.1 overs in a well-measured run-chase under hot and humid conditions. (Photo | PTI)

Abu Dhabi: Young opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal notched his third half century in four Indian Premier League matches and Virat Kohli returned to batting form with an unbeaten 72 as Royal Challengers Bangalore moved to the top of the table with a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

Twenty-year-old Padikkal’s fluent 63 and Kohli’s first half century this season carried Bangalore to 158-2 in 19.1 overs in a well-measured run-chase under hot and humid conditions.

 

Rajasthan recovered from three early wickets through Mahipal Lomror (47) and Rahul Tewatia’s unbeaten 24 off 12 balls to post 154-6 after captain Steven Smith had won the toss and opted to bat.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who had in form Sanju Samson caught low of his own bowling off his very first ball, also removed top-scorer Lomror to finish with 3-24.

Captain Kohli had an indifferent start to this year’s IPL with below par scores of 3, 1, 14 in the first three games, but found his form back when he combined in a 99-run match-winning stand with Padikkal.

“It’s a different feeling (batting with Kohli), I’ve watched him from home so much since I was young and to bat with him is an unreal feeling,” Padikkal said. “He just kept pushing me. I was getting tired, cramping up, but he pushed me. He said I need to see the team through. That’s how he bats and he was conveying that to me too.”

 

Padikkal hit six fours and a six in his impressive debut IPL season before a tiring left-hander attempted an expansive shot against Jofra Archer and was clean bowled in the 16th over.

Kohli was circumspect early on before hitting seven boundaries and two sixes in his 53-ball unbeaten knock as the Bangalore skipper finally got his batting form in the fourth game.

Rajasthan lost three big wickets of Smith, Jos Buttler and Samson cheaply and reel at 31-3 inside the first five overs before Lomror and and Tewatia’s late recovery saw them scoring 55 runs in the last five overs.

“We could have done a lot better, (but) didn’t get enough runs on the board,” Smith said.

 

“We bat quite deep, but our top three (batsmen) need to bat longer and get ourselves into the innings.”

Bangalore with six points after three wins are atop the leaderboard while Rajasthan has four points after two wins and two losses.

Tags: virat kohli, devdutt padikkal, royal challengers bangalore (rcb), rcb, ipl 2020, rajasthan royals

Latest From Sports

Kolkata Knight Riders player Rahul Tripathi gets out during an IPL 2020 cricket match against Delhi Capitals, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Iyer and Shaw win it for Delhi Capitals as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs

If the Powerplay belonged to Prithvi Shaw, who blazed his way to 66 off 41 balls with four boundaries and as many sixes, skipper Shreyas Iyer dominated the rest of the innings with his silken smooth batting as he scythed the opposition attack with seven fours and half a dozen sixes. (Photo | PTI)

Skipper Iyer soars with unbeaten 88, taking DC to 228/4 against KKR, along with Shaw's 66

Kohli struck 72 not out off 53 balls to lead RCB to an easy eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals for their third win from four matches. He had scored 14, 1, 3 in the earlier matches. (Photo | PTI - edited)

Kohli says he got time to get over his lean patch because his team performed well

Most of the players, especially the younger ones are mostly on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter where unknown people masquerading as fans try to befriend them. (Representative Image)

IPL player tells BCCI he was contacted by someone trying to fix matches

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham