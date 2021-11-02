Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021 | Last Update : 03:42 PM IST

  Sports   Cricket  02 Nov 2021  DCW notice to Police demanding action over rape threats to Virat Kohli's daughter
Sports, Cricket

DCW notice to Police demanding action over rape threats to Virat Kohli's daughter

ANI
Published : Nov 2, 2021, 2:36 pm IST
Updated : Nov 2, 2021, 2:36 pm IST

The DCW has demanded that immediate action be taken against the online troll

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli congratulates Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan at the end of the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. (Photo: AP/File)
 Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli congratulates Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan at the end of the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. (Photo: AP/File)

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday issued a notice to Delhi Police regarding the online threats of rape to the nine-month-old daughter of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma.

In the notice issued to the Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police Cyber Crime Branch, the DCW has demanded that immediate action be taken against the online troll.

 

Taking suo moto cognisance of the threats, DCW stated, "It has been reported that online threats are being given to rape the nine months old girl child of Virat Kohli since the team's defeat in the recent India Pakistan cricket match."

"It is learnt that he is being also attacked since he spoke against the incessant trolling of his teammate Md Shami who was targeted for his religion by online trolls," it added.

In its notice, DCW sought a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, the details of the accused identified and arrested and details of the action taken by the police in case the accused has not been arrested yet.

The notice has been undersigned by DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal who has sought the aforesaid information latest by November 8.

 

Notably, Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami was subjected to online abuse after India suffered defeat against arch-rival Pakistan on October 24 in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. As soon as the match ended, fans on Instagram and Twitter made derogatory statements against Shami.

Reacting to this trolling, Virat Kohli on Saturday lashed out at "spineless" people and said that making fun of people has become a source of entertainment for some, which is actually a disappointment.

Tags: ind vs pak, india vs pakistan, virat kohli, mohammad shami
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From Sports

India skipper Virat Kohli. (AP Photo)

ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli drops one spot to fifth, KL Rahul slips to eighth

Former Indian captain and cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni was another. His management firm Rhiti Sports placed the bid which was dismissed at the technical stage, for fronting for an industrialist whose relatives already own an IPL franchise. — DC Image

Auction of two IPL teams fetches Rs 12,715 cr for BCCI

Team India was restrcited to 151/7 in 20 overs. (Photo: Twitter/@BCCI)

Will Rohit Sharma be dropped from the team? Here's Virat Kohli's answer

A 7400 sq.ft. big 'rangoli' of Indian cricketers on the eve of India vs Pakistan cricket match at ICC Men's T20 World Cup, in Indore. (Photo: PTI)

Indore artists make rangoli to cheer team India in T20 World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham