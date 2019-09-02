Tuesday, Sep 03, 2019 | Last Update : 01:36 AM IST

Sports, Cricket

Mohammad Shami and his brother Hasid Ahmed get arrest warrant by Alipore court

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 2, 2019, 6:59 pm IST
Updated : Sep 2, 2019, 7:00 pm IST

The Court has given Shami 15 days to surrender and apply for his bail.

The Alipore Court has issued an arrest warrant against Indian Mohammed Shami and his brother Hasid Ahmed in connection with domestic violence case filed by his wife Hasin Jahan. (Photo:AFP)
 The Alipore Court has issued an arrest warrant against Indian Mohammed Shami and his brother Hasid Ahmed in connection with domestic violence case filed by his wife Hasin Jahan. (Photo:AFP)

Mumbai: The Alipore Court has issued an arrest warrant against Indian Mohammed Shami and his brother Hasid Ahmed in connection with domestic violence case filed by his wife Hasin Jahan. The Court has given Shami 15 days to surrender and apply for his bail.

Currently, Shami is with the Indian cricket team, playing the second and the final Test against the West Indies.

Earlier, in 2018, Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan had blamed him of domestic violence. Following that his wife filed a case against him, and after that, the Kolkata Police booked Shami and his brother for domestic violence under Indian Penal Code under Section 498A.

After Hasin Jahan’s allegations, Mohammed Shami did not appear in front of the court following which the ACJM issued an arrest warrant against Mohammed Shami.  

After Hasin Jahan made her allegations public, Shami and Hasin got engaged in a brawl in the media.

Earlier, in April 2019, Mohammed Shami’s wife was taken into custody by Amroha’s police after she visited her husband's house and created a commotion. However, later on, Jahan was released on bail.

Earlier this year, in an interview with India Today, Mohammed Shami stated that he wanted to focus only on his cricket career and he was determined not to let the allegations made by Hasin Jahan hamper him anyway.

"I hope everything remains fine. Whatever is the outcome, I am ready to face it. Cricket life mein hai to sab kuch hai (cricket remains everything in life). That is the only thing I am bothered about. I don't care about the allegations or what will happen eventually. Right now, I am not thinking even zero percent about it. I won't let it affect me," Shami said during the interview.

Tags: mohammed shami, hashin jahan, hasid ahmed
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Sports

Team India's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's superb bowling (six wickets for 16 runs) and a hat-trick in the ongoing Test again West Indies at Sabina Park, Kingston has 'not overshadowed' Hanuma Vihari's maiden hundred in the first innings, believes middle-order batsman's sister, Vaishnavi Vihari. (Photo:AP)

Jasprit Bumrah's bowling didn't 'overshadow' Hanuma Vihari's 1st ton says his sister

Australia’s one-wicket defeat in the third test was a bitter pill to swallow but they would put it behind them, Waugh said. (Photo: File)

Steve Waugh rejoins Australia as mentor ahead of fourth Ashes Test

Joe Denly will swap places with struggling opener Jason Roy in the England batting order for the fourth Ashes test against Australia at Old Trafford, he said on Monday. (Photo:AP)

Joe Denly to open for England in 4th and 5th Ashes Test

Ishant Sharma who is currently playing in the second Test against West Indies scalped one wicket in the first innings while in the second he has bowled four overs and also bagged one wicket till now. (Photo: ShikharDhawan25/twitter)

Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh congratulate Ishant Sharma as he turns 31

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple products could get costlier under new US tariffs on chinese goods

2

2020 election: Too old for president? Health and fitness a better question

3

Jabra Elite 85h review: Premium ANC headphones for the price-conscious Indian

4

Category 5 Hurricane Dorian hits Bahamas. But what is a category 5 storm?

5

'Tough to stay an actor and not become a commodity,' says Sunny Deol

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Last night, Bollywood as well as TV celebrities like Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt and others welcomed Lord Ganesha at home for the 11-day Ganpati festival. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Shilpa, Sonu, Vivek & others bring Ganpati Bappa home

Bollywood divas like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Nora Fatehi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ira Khan and others were spotted in stylish avatar in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Alia, Shraddha, Tara, Sara & others step out in style

Renowned filmmaker and actor, Mahesh Manjrekar's youngest daughter, Saiee Manjrekar is all set to make a Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in his next, cop-drama, Dabangg 3. So let's read the details about this new girl in B-town here. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Meet Saiee Manjrekar - A love interest of Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3'

After dazzling at the ramp of LFW 2019, Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had left for romantic holidays outside the country. Recently, the couple shared some pictures from the an undisclosed scenic location. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's lovely romantic vacation pics are too hot to miss

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham