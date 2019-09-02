Mohammad Shami and his brother Hasid Ahmed get arrest warrant by Alipore court

The Court has given Shami 15 days to surrender and apply for his bail.

The Alipore Court has issued an arrest warrant against Indian Mohammed Shami and his brother Hasid Ahmed in connection with domestic violence case filed by his wife Hasin Jahan. (Photo:AFP)

Mumbai: The Alipore Court has issued an arrest warrant against Indian Mohammed Shami and his brother Hasid Ahmed in connection with domestic violence case filed by his wife Hasin Jahan. The Court has given Shami 15 days to surrender and apply for his bail.

Currently, Shami is with the Indian cricket team, playing the second and the final Test against the West Indies.

Earlier, in 2018, Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan had blamed him of domestic violence. Following that his wife filed a case against him, and after that, the Kolkata Police booked Shami and his brother for domestic violence under Indian Penal Code under Section 498A.

After Hasin Jahan’s allegations, Mohammed Shami did not appear in front of the court following which the ACJM issued an arrest warrant against Mohammed Shami.

After Hasin Jahan made her allegations public, Shami and Hasin got engaged in a brawl in the media.

Earlier, in April 2019, Mohammed Shami’s wife was taken into custody by Amroha’s police after she visited her husband's house and created a commotion. However, later on, Jahan was released on bail.

Earlier this year, in an interview with India Today, Mohammed Shami stated that he wanted to focus only on his cricket career and he was determined not to let the allegations made by Hasin Jahan hamper him anyway.

"I hope everything remains fine. Whatever is the outcome, I am ready to face it. Cricket life mein hai to sab kuch hai (cricket remains everything in life). That is the only thing I am bothered about. I don't care about the allegations or what will happen eventually. Right now, I am not thinking even zero percent about it. I won't let it affect me," Shami said during the interview.